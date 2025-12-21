Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesBareilly: Newborn Girl Found Abandoned As Severe Cold And Fog Grip UP

Bareilly: Newborn Girl Found Abandoned As Severe Cold And Fog Grip UP

After the infant's health check-up is completed at the district hospital, further action will be taken by the Child Welfare Committee.

By : PTI | Updated at : 21 Dec 2025 11:36 PM (IST)
Bareilly: A newborn baby girl, wrapped in clothes and tucked inside a closed bag, has been found abandoned near a police outpost in Bareilly city, which is currently witnessing intense cold and dense fog, police said on Sunday.

The infant has been admitted to the district women's hospital, they said.

A police team on patrol duty heard the cries of an infant near a police outpost in Baradari area of the city at around 8 pm on Saturday.

They searched the area and found the baby inside a bag under a peepal tree.

The police team immediately rescued the baby and admitted her in Parmeshwar Hospital.

After being informed, child helpline team supervisor Divya Katheria reached the hospital and inquired about the infant's health.

Baradari Station House Officer Dhananjay Pandey said the baby was handed over to Child Helpline 1098. She was then admitted to the Special Newborn Care Unit of the district women's hospital.

After the infant's health check-up is completed at the district hospital, further action will be taken by the Child Welfare Committee, according to child helpline co-ordinator Sonu Srivastava. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

 

Published at : 21 Dec 2025 11:36 PM (IST)
UP News UP Uttar Pradesh Latest
