Internet Suspended In Bareilly Over 'I Love Muhammad' Poster Row, Heavy Police Deployment

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly division have suspended internet services for 48 hours, until 3 p.m. on Saturday, following heightened tension over the ‘I Love Muhammad’ poster controversy.

Security across the region has been significantly tightened. Along with local police, personnel from the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and the Rapid Action Force (RAF) have been deployed. Drones are also being used to monitor sensitive areas and prevent any escalation, reported NDTV.

In an official order, Home Secretary Gaurav Dayal said the decision was taken as a precautionary measure to maintain peace and order. He warned that social media platforms such as Facebook, YouTube and WhatsApp could be misused to spread rumours and incite communal unrest.

“The suspension of internet services is necessary to ensure that law and order is maintained,” the order stated.

The move comes amid growing tensions linked to the poster row, with authorities seeking to prevent the situation from spiralling further.