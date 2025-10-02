Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesBareilly Dussehra Security Tightened Across Four Districts

Bareilly Dussehra Security Tightened Across Four Districts

High alert in Bareilly, Shahjahanpur, Pilibhit, and Budaun for Dussehra. Police, PAC, RAF, and drones deployed to prevent unrest after recent violence.

By : PTI | Updated at : 02 Oct 2025 11:46 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bareilly, Oct 2 (PTI) Security was beefed up across four districts of Bareilly division with police, PAC, and RAF personnel out on the streets and drones in the air on Thursday in view of Dussehra, officials said.

On September 26, an around 2,000-strong gathering of people outside a mosque in the Kotwali area after Friday prayers led to a confrontation with police, involving stone-pelting.

The unrest was triggered by the cancellation of a protest over the 'I Love Muhammad' poster row called by cleric Tauqeer Khan.

Divisional Commissioner Bhupendra S Chaudhary has issued a high alert for Bareilly, Shahjahanpur, Pilibhit, and Budaun districts.

Police have been asked to be vigilant at Ramlila grounds, Durga Puja fairs and the Ravan Dahan programmes, which draw a massive footfall.

"All district magistrate, deputy collectors, police and administrative officials must discharge their responsibilities seriously. Any lapse will invite stern action," Chaudhary said.

Officials said intelligence agencies, too, have been put on alert and teams deployed in the field.

"Armed police forces are being positioned at sensitive locations. We are ensuring foolproof arrangements so that the disturbances witnessed in Bareilly do not spill over to neighbouring districts," an official said.

Till Wednesday, 81 people had been arrested in connection with the September 26 violence. 

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 02 Oct 2025 11:46 AM (IST)
Uttar Pradesh News Bareilly Dussehra Dussehra Security 2025 Ramlila Police Alert
