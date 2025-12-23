Bangladesh Summons Indian High Commissioner After Delhi Mission Protests

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Bangladesh’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday summoned Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma, citing concerns over the security of Bangladeshi diplomatic missions in India. Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam called in Verma, with the Deputy High Commissioner also present during the meeting.

Incidents in Delhi and Siliguri Flagged

In a statement, the ministry said Verma was apprised of Dhaka’s “grave concern” over incidents reported outside the Bangladesh High Commission and the High Commissioner’s residence in New Delhi on December 20, 2025. The statement also referred to acts of vandalism at Bangladesh’s Visa Centre in Siliguri on December 22, which were attributed to “different extremist elements”.

Condemnation of Protests and Vandalism

“Bangladesh also expressed deep concern over violent protests staged outside the premises of the different Diplomatic Missions of Bangladesh in India,” the statement said. It added that Dhaka strongly condemns deliberate acts of violence or intimidation targeting diplomatic missions, warning that such actions endanger diplomatic staff and undermine principles of mutual respect, peace, and tolerance.

Call for Investigation and Preventive Measures

According to the statement, the Government of Bangladesh urged the Government of India to carry out a thorough investigation into the incidents, take all necessary steps to prevent their recurrence, and ensure the safety and security of Bangladesh’s diplomatic missions and related facilities across India.