5 Killed In Road Accident Near Uttarakhand's Champawat; CM Dhami Expresses Grief

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







A devastating vehicle accident claimed the lives of five individuals near Bagdhara in Tehsil Barakot, Champawat, on National Highway-09. The incident has left the local community in shock and grief, as emergency services rushed to the site to assist the injured and secure the area.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his profound grief over the untimely demise of the five victims. In response to the accident, he has issued immediate directions to the concerned officials to ensure that injured individuals receive proper treatment and the affected families get necessary assistance.

ALSO READ: Bengaluru Man Dies After Jumping In Front Of Metro At Kengeri Station, Purple Line Services Suspended

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Offers Condolences

माननीय मुख्यमंत्री श्री @pushkardhami जी ने राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग-09 पर तहसील बाराकोट (चंपावत) में बागधारा के समीप हुए वाहन दुर्घटना में 05 लोगों के असामयिक निधन पर गहरा दुःख व्यक्त किया है।



माननीय मुख्यमंत्री जी ने ईश्वर से दिवंगत आत्माओं की शांति एवं शोकाकुल परिजनों को इस अत्यंत… — Office Of Pushkar Singh Dhami (@OfficeofDhami) December 5, 2025

Sharing his sentiments on the social media platform X, CM Dhami stated that he has prayed to God to grant peace to the departed souls and strength to their families to endure this sorrowful moment. His message reflected both concern for the victims and support for those left behind.

The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of providing prompt medical attention to all individuals injured in the accident. “Honorable Chief Minister ji has immediately issued necessary directions to the concerned officials to ensure their treatment and required assistance,” read the official post.

Immediate Actions Taken By Authorities

Following the accident, local authorities have been instructed to provide all required assistance to the injured and to coordinate support for the bereaved families. The CM’s proactive response underscores the government’s commitment to addressing emergencies swiftly and providing relief during such tragic incidents.