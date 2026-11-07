Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ayodhya celebrated Deepotsav with over 30 lakh earthen lamps.

CM Yogi highlighted city's transformation, criticized past political opponents.

Governor Patel emphasized spiritual significance and growing economic opportunities.

Ayodhya witnessed a grand spectacle of lights and devotion as the 10th edition of Deepotsav was celebrated along the banks of the sacred Saryu River. More than 30 lakh earthen lamps illuminated the ghats, recreating the spiritual splendour associated with the Treta Yuga.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel welcomed Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, who attended the celebrations as the chief guest, along with saints and other dignitaries.

Addressing a gathering at Ram Katha Park after performing aarti and offering prayers to Lord Ram and Goddess Janaki, Yogi Adityanath spoke about Ayodhya's transformation, recalling the struggles surrounding the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and the sacrifices made by kar sevaks and saints.

The Chief Minister also criticised political opponents over their past handling of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, saying those who had allegedly insulted devotees and saints should apologise before visiting Ayodhya.

Yogi Adityanath Recalls Ram Janmabhoomi Struggle, Targets Political Critics

Speaking at the Deepotsav celebrations, Yogi Adityanath highlighted the changes in Ayodhya, contrasting its earlier condition with the infrastructure and development projects undertaken in recent years.

Referring to the construction of the international airport named after Maharishi Valmiki, the Chief Minister said:

"An airport could never be built in Ayodhya in the past. Today, Ayodhya boasts an international airport named after Maharishi Valmiki... I have come here today to assure you of this: those who once neglected and insulted us, who opened fire on the devotees of Lord Ram, and who humiliated and lathi-charged the saints—if they ever visit Ayodhya, they must come only after offering an apology. Let them apologise to the devotees of Lord Ram; let them apologise to the saints. Let them repent for their past actions..."

The Chief Minister also recalled the 500-year period of struggle associated with the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, acknowledging the sacrifices made by kar sevaks and the efforts of saints.

"During the 500-year period of subjugation—an era marked by foreign invaders—many might have doubted whether it would ever be possible for Ram Lalla to be enshrined in Ayodhya once again. Yet today, Ayodhya Dham is reclaiming the glory for which kar sevaks made supreme sacrifices and revered saints waged a long struggle—a movement for the Ram Janmabhoomi," he said.

'Ayodhya Has Come Alive Once More': CM On City's Transformation

Tracing Ayodhya's transformation to the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Adityanath said the city was regaining its former glory.

"Today, under the guidance and leadership of Prime Minister Modi, and in resonance with the true spirit of Ayodhya—a place that once witnessed lathi charges and gunfire merely for uttering the name Shri Ram, a place where the very mention of Ram was once sinfully prohibited, and a place that had been left completely neglected and seemingly cursed—Ayodhya has come alive once more, evoking the memories of the Treta Yuga," the Chief Minister said.

'Ram Is The Soul Of India': Governor Anandiben Patel

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel also addressed the gathering, highlighting the cultural and spiritual significance of Deepotsav and Ayodhya's contribution to India's national consciousness.

Describing the celebrations as an occasion illuminated by faith and devotion, she said:

"I am delighted to be present here today on the sacred banks of the Saryu River on this extraordinary occasion of 'Deepotsav'. This holy evening is illuminated not only by the golden glow of countless lamps but also by the divine light of reverence, faith, and spiritual consciousness... 'Ram' is not just a name; he is an idea, a set of values, the soul of India, and the foundation of our national consciousness."

The Governor also highlighted the economic opportunities emerging from the growing number of pilgrims and tourists visiting Ayodhya.

"Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the development of Ayodhya is moving forward with a new vision and a renewed resolve. The ever-increasing number of pilgrims and tourists in Ayodhya has brought with it boundless possibilities for employment and economic prosperity. Opportunities are being created for thousands of families involved in sectors such as hospitality, guesthouses, transport, food and beverage, handicrafts, floral offerings, worship materials, and local products," she added.

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan Attends Deepotsav 2026

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan attended the celebrations as the chief guest. Welcoming him to Ayodhya, Yogi Adityanath spoke about his journey from a farming family in Tamil Nadu to becoming the country's second-highest constitutional authority.

"Born into an ordinary farming family in Tamil Nadu—in the far south of India—the Vice President has, through his unwavering devotion to India's traditions and culture, and his steadfast commitment to the nation's values and ideals, fulfilled many significant responsibilities for the country... Today, he has arrived in Ayodhya. I extend a heartfelt welcome and greeting to the Vice President of India here on the sacred soil of Ayodhya, on the occasion of Deepotsav 2026," the Chief Minister said.

Governor Anandiben Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak were also present at the event.

Before the main programme, Yogi Adityanath visited an exhibition showcasing Ayodhya's 500-year history, the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and the city's ongoing infrastructure transformation.

30 Lakh Diyas Illuminate Saryu Ghats, Over 2,500 Police Personnel Deployed

Thousands of volunteers participated in the arrangements, placing more than 30 lakh earthen lamps along the Saryu Ghats for the grand celebrations.

Security arrangements were also strengthened to manage the large gathering of devotees. More than 2,500 police personnel, along with specialised security forces, were deployed across the area.