Ayodhya Deepotsava To Dazzle With Eco-Friendly Fireworks And 26 Lakh Diyas This Year

Deepotsav 2025: Ayodhya is gearing up for one of its most spectacular celebrations yet as preparations for Deepotsava 2025 gather pace. Scheduled for October 19, this year’s festival will feature an international-standard green fireworks display, choreographed with music and laser effects, while more than 26 lakh diyas illuminate the ghats of the Sarayu River.

The 10-minute aerial show, designed with eco-friendly technology, is set to rise over 200 metres into the night sky, blending tradition with innovation in a pollution-free spectacle. Organisers say the dazzling performance will be a highlight of the evening, reflecting both faith and environmental consciousness.

A Festival of Light and Innovation

The diyas, arranged along Ram ki Paidi and across the riverfront, will recreate the historic return of Lord Ram to Ayodhya. As the flames shimmer on the water’s surface, the synchronised fireworks will add a global touch to the ancient celebration, turning the city into a stage of faith, culture, and modern artistry.

Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh said, “Deepotsava 2025 will be a festival like no other. With millions of diyas and an international-standard, eco-friendly fireworks show, we are showcasing Ayodhya’s cultural grandeur while being mindful of sustainability. Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, this year’s celebrations will be unforgettable for every visitor.”

Principal Secretary for Tourism and Culture Mukesh Kumar Meshram echoed the sentiment, calling the event “a blend of tradition and innovation.” He added, “The eco-friendly, choreographed fireworks underline our commitment to sustainability while bringing Ayodhya’s heritage to the world stage.”

From Local Tradition to Global Showcase

Once a regional celebration, Deepotsava has now become a symbol of India’s spiritual and cultural identity, drawing pilgrims, tourists, and global attention. Organisers believe this year’s edition will mark a new milestone, positioning Ayodhya not only as a sacred destination but also as a vibrant stop on the international tourism map.

With millions of lamps glowing in harmony and a pollution-free spectacle lighting the skies, Deepotsava 2025 promises to be a festival of devotion, innovation, and national pride.