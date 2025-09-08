Ayodhya Deepotsav 2025 To Set New Guinness World Record With Over 26 Lakh Diyas

Deepotsav is not just a festival of light, it is India’s message of faith, unity and global brotherhood, says Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh

UP Tourism gears up for grand celebrations on October 19; Saryu ghats to glow with millions of Diyas

Lucknow, September 8, 2025

Ayodhya, the city of Lord Ram, is preparing for its grandest-ever Deepotsav. On October 19, 2025, the ghats of the Saryu River and the iconic Ram ki Paidi will shimmer with over 26 lakh earthen lamps, creating a breathtaking spectacle that is set to break its own Guinness World Record yet again. The event, led by the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department, will unite tradition with scale, making Ayodhya the spiritual capital of light for the world.

Tourism & Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh said preparations are in full swing to ensure that this year’s Deepotsav surpasses all previous editions in grandeur and devotion. “Deepotsav in Ayodhya is no longer just a state festival – it has become a global symbol of India’s faith, culture, and spirituality. When millions of diyas light up the ghats of the Saryu, the world will see not just a visual marvel but also the timeless message of Lord Ram – truth, compassion, and harmony. This festival blends tradition with modernity and celebrates India’s eternal spirit,” he said.

A Living Tradition, A World Record In Making

Since 2017, Ayodhya’s Deepotsav has set new benchmarks of scale and devotion every year. This year, the celebration will feature the largest-ever Deepotsav and Aarti ceremony, with participation from more than 1,100 saints, seers, and community leaders.

The effort will be supported by over 7,000 student volunteers from Awadh University, who will assist in the lighting, arrangement, counting, and verification of the diyas as per Guinness standards. Their role will be central to ensuring accuracy and transparency in the record-setting attempt.

Faith, Festivity, And Modern Preparation

Beyond the record, Ayodhya will host grand processions, cultural performances, and artistic displays that bring alive episodes from the Ramayana. The entire town will be illuminated, with spectacular light installations and thematic decorations across the ghats. The Saryu River will witness not just the glow of millions of diyas but also the largest Aarti ever performed, creating an unforgettable spiritual experience for devotees and visitors.

Principal Secretary, Tourism & Culture, Mukesh Kumar Meshram, said preparations are being undertaken with both devotion and professionalism. “Deepotsav is more than a festival – it is the expression of our living heritage. This year, we are working to make it even more magnificent, not only for the people of Ayodhya and Uttar Pradesh, but also for visitors from across India and the world. With unique cultural tableaux, devotional music, and the glow of millions of diyas, Deepotsav 2025 will remain etched in memory for all who witness it,” he said.

Global Eyes On Ayodhya

Officials confirmed that Guinness World Records adjudicators will be present to validate the attempt, with certification to follow in the presence of the Chief Minister and state leadership. With Ayodhya’s new Ram Mandir adding to the spiritual fervor, this year’s Deepotsav is expected to draw record numbers of domestic and international tourists, further cementing Uttar Pradesh’s place as India’s religious and cultural tourism leader.

As the countdown begins, Ayodhya readies itself not just to break records, but to share with the world the luminous spirit of India’s heritage – where devotion, culture, and celebration come together as one.