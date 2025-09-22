Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesAyodhya’s 3D Ramlila Opens With Grand Spectacle, Ravana’s 240-Foot Effigy To Mark Dussehra Celebrations

Ayodhya’s 3D Ramlila Opens With Grand Spectacle, Ravana’s 240-Foot Effigy To Mark Dussehra Celebrations

Ayodhya's Filmy Ramlila, a large-scale theatrical production of the Ramayana, began its seventh edition with 3D technology. Running until October 2, it culminates in burning record-breaking effigies of Ravana and his kin.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 22 Sep 2025 09:37 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Ayodhya witnessed a dazzling start to the seventh edition of the Filmy Ramlila at Ramkatha Park on Sunday. Organised under the guidance of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the production is staged on a sprawling 120-foot platform enhanced with advanced 3D technology. The inaugural act, centred on the tale of Narada’s infatuation, captivated audiences. The event will run daily until October 2, culminating in the burning of a record 240-foot effigy of Ravana, alongside towering 190-foot effigies of Meghnad and Kumbhakaran.

First introduced in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Filmy Ramlila has grown each year in scale and spectacle. Founder-President Subhash Malik said a team of 60 artisans from four different states had come together to design the massive effigies, combining traditional craftsmanship with modern techniques.

Bollywood, Political Faces Join Ramlila Cast

The Ramlila this year features several well-known personalities. Actor Bindu Dara Singh is performing as Lord Shiva, Member of Parliament Manoj Tiwari is portraying Bali, Puneet Issar appears as Parashuram, and Ravi Kishan takes on the role of Kewat. Adding star appeal, Miss Universe India 2025, Manika Vishwakarma, is playing the role of Goddess Sita, with actor Rahul Bhuchar as Lord Ram and veteran Vijay Saxena as Ravana.

Equipped with immersive 3D effects, the production is designed to give the audience a vivid, lifelike experience of the Ramayana. Organisers have said that this year’s Ravana Dahan will be “truly historic.”

Highlighting the significance of the event, Subhash Malik remarked, “Each evening, thousands of visitors gather at Ramkatha Park, while the event is broadcast live across multiple platforms. Last year alone, 470 million people watched it on television and online, and this year’s telecast will run daily from 7 pm to 10 pm.”

He further emphasised that Ramlila is not only a religious festivity but also “a powerful medium to pass on Indian culture and values to the younger generation, while simultaneously boosting tourism in Ayodhya.”

Also read
Published at : 22 Sep 2025 09:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Dussehra Ayodhya News Ramlila Puneet Issar Ravi Kishan Ayodhya Vijayadashami Ravana Dahan Rahul Bhuchar UTTAR PRADESH YOGI ADITYANATH Manoj TIwari Dussehra 2025 Manika Vishwakarma Vijayadashami 2025 Dushehra Dushehra 2025 Bindu Dara Singh Vijay Saxena
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
EAM Jaishankar, US State Secretary Rubio Hold First In-Person Talks Since Trump’s Tariff, H-1B Visa Move: WATCH
EAM Jaishankar, US State Secretary Rubio Hold First In-Person Talks Since Trump’s Tariff, H-1B Visa Move: WATCH
World
Pak Airstrike Or TTP Blast? Khyber Explosion Claims 24 Lives, Rights Panel Demands Probe–What We Know So Far
Pak Airstrike Or TTP Blast? Khyber Explosion Claims 24 Lives, Rights Panel Demands Probe–What We Know So Far
Business
PM Modi Launches GST Bachat Utsav In Itanagar, Urges People To 'Buy Swadeshi, Sell Swadeshi'
PM Modi Launches GST Bachat Utsav In Itanagar, Urges People To 'Buy Swadeshi, Sell Swadeshi'
India
Supreme Court Flags Need To Decriminalise Defamation: ‘Time Has Come’
Supreme Court Flags Need To Decriminalise Defamation: ‘Time Has Come’
Advertisement

Videos

Viral Accidents, Political Clashes, and Heroic Acts Capture India’s Attention Nationwide
PM Modi Launches ₹3,700 Crore Projects in Arunachal and Tripura, Slams Congress for Neglect
PM Modi In Arunachal Pradesh: Double Engine Sarkar Driving Unprecedented North-East Growth
Violence Erupts During “I Love Muhammad” Procession In Kashipur, Ali Khan; Police Force Deployed
New GST Rates Take Effect Today; Reality Check Reveals Many Shops Still Charging Old Prices
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Zubeen Garg: Remembering The Eternal Voice Of Assam & The Soul Of A People
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget