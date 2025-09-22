Ayodhya witnessed a dazzling start to the seventh edition of the Filmy Ramlila at Ramkatha Park on Sunday. Organised under the guidance of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the production is staged on a sprawling 120-foot platform enhanced with advanced 3D technology. The inaugural act, centred on the tale of Narada’s infatuation, captivated audiences. The event will run daily until October 2, culminating in the burning of a record 240-foot effigy of Ravana, alongside towering 190-foot effigies of Meghnad and Kumbhakaran.

First introduced in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Filmy Ramlila has grown each year in scale and spectacle. Founder-President Subhash Malik said a team of 60 artisans from four different states had come together to design the massive effigies, combining traditional craftsmanship with modern techniques.

Bollywood, Political Faces Join Ramlila Cast

The Ramlila this year features several well-known personalities. Actor Bindu Dara Singh is performing as Lord Shiva, Member of Parliament Manoj Tiwari is portraying Bali, Puneet Issar appears as Parashuram, and Ravi Kishan takes on the role of Kewat. Adding star appeal, Miss Universe India 2025, Manika Vishwakarma, is playing the role of Goddess Sita, with actor Rahul Bhuchar as Lord Ram and veteran Vijay Saxena as Ravana.

Equipped with immersive 3D effects, the production is designed to give the audience a vivid, lifelike experience of the Ramayana. Organisers have said that this year’s Ravana Dahan will be “truly historic.”

Highlighting the significance of the event, Subhash Malik remarked, “Each evening, thousands of visitors gather at Ramkatha Park, while the event is broadcast live across multiple platforms. Last year alone, 470 million people watched it on television and online, and this year’s telecast will run daily from 7 pm to 10 pm.”

He further emphasised that Ramlila is not only a religious festivity but also “a powerful medium to pass on Indian culture and values to the younger generation, while simultaneously boosting tourism in Ayodhya.”