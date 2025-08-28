When Is Dussehra In 2025? Know Date, Auspicious Timing For Ravan Dahan, And More

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, is one of the most significant festivals in Hinduism. It is observed every year on the tenth day (Dashami) of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Ashwin. According to mythology, Lord Rama killed the demon king Ravana on this day, symbolising the triumph of truth over falsehood.

Since then, the day has been celebrated as Dussehra with great fervor. As per tradition, effigies of Ravana, his brother Kumbhkaran, and his son Meghnad are burnt on this day. The occasion also marks the conclusion of Durga Puja, which includes the customary ritual of weapon worship (Shastra Puja).

When Is Dussehra 2025?

According to the Drik Panchang, Dashami Tithi begins on October 1 at 7:01 PM and ends on October 2 at 7:10 PM. Based on the Udaya Tithi, Dussehra will be celebrated on October 2, 2025.

This year, special yogas are forming on Dussehra. The day will witness Ravi Yoga throughout, along with Sukarma Yoga until 11:29 PM, followed by Dhriti Yoga. The Uttarashada Nakshatra will remain until 9:13 AM, after which Shravana Nakshatra will prevail for the rest of the day.

Auspicious Muhurat For Dussehra

Morning Muhurat: 4:38 AM to 5:26 AM

Abhijit Muhurat: 11:46 AM to 12:34 PM

Vijay Muhurat: 2:09 PM to 2:56 PM

Shastra Puja Timing

The most auspicious time for Shastra Puja on Dussehra will be between 2:09 PM and 2:56 PM. Performing the ritual during this period is believed to bring special blessings.

Ravana Dahan Timing

As per scriptures, the effigy-burning ritual should be performed during Pradosh Kaal, which begins after sunset. This year, sunset will take place at 6:06 PM on October 2, after which Ravana Dahan will be considered highly auspicious.