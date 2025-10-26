Aurangabad Railway Station To Be Renamed Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; Festive Trains Boost Travel

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], October 26 (ANI): The South Central Railway has approved the change of name of Aurangabad Railway Station of Nanded Division over South Central Railway to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, said A.Sridhar, Chief Public Relations Officer, South Central Railway, in a statement on Saturday.

According to the statement, the railway code and station code will now be CPSN. Meanwhile, Western Railway General Manager Vivek Kumar Gupta on Friday said that passenger movement has significantly increased owing to the ongoing festive season, with additional trains being operated to manage the surge ahead of Diwali earlier and now Chhath Puja.

"Around 12,000 extra trains will be run by Indian Railways. I am reviewing all the holding areas prepared for the passengers. We are running trains on demand. Around 2,000 extra trains are planned to run on the Western railways," Gupta told ANI.

The Name of 'Aurangabad' Railway Station changed as 'Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar' Railway Station: South Central Railway pic.twitter.com/oq3QpltovG — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2025

Gupta also reviewed the arrangements and preparedness at railway stations across Gujarat to ensure smooth travel for passengers during the festive rush. Earlier, anticipating a surge during the Chhath Puja festivities, Indian Railways made elaborate arrangements to ensure a safe and comfortable journey for passengers.

Indian Railways ensured that every passenger on their rail journey during the festive season was well served. Besides regular trains, 4,493 special train trips were made in the last 21 Days, averaging 213 trips daily, helping passengers reach home safely for Diwali festivities.

According to the press release, for the upcoming Chhath Puja and ongoing Diwali season this year, Indian Railways is running a robust special train schedule to manage the festive travel rush. Over 61 days, from October 1 to November 30, more than 12,000 special trains were operated across the country.

Chhath Puja is widely celebrated across Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh in particular.