HomeCitiesDelhi Court Orders Framing Of Charges Against Two Accused In Attack On CM Rekha Gupta

Delhi Court Orders Framing Of Charges Against Two Accused In Attack On CM Rekha Gupta

Charges include attempted murder, criminal conspiracy, and obstructing a public servant. Evidence cited includes call records and financial transactions.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 20 Dec 2025 09:55 PM (IST)
A Delhi court has ordered the framing of charges against both accused in the attack on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. The order was passed by Additional Sessions Judge Ekta Gauba Mann of Tis Hazari Court, which held that serious charges, including attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy and obstruction of official dut,y are made out against the accused.

The court directed that charges be framed against Sakariya Rajeshbhai Khimji and Syed Tahsin Raza under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Both accused were arrested during the investigation and are currently in judicial custody.

Charges framed, police evidence cited

According to the court order, both accused have been charged under BNS Section 109(1) (attempt to murder), Section 61(2) (criminal conspiracy), Section 132 (assault on a public servant) and Section 221 (obstructing a public servant in discharge of official duties). In addition, Rajesh Khimji has also been charged under Section 115(2) for causing hurt through assault.

Delhi Police told the court that evidence collected during the investigation points to prior communication between the two accused. Investigators have relied on call detail records, location data and financial transactions to establish the alleged conspiracy.

Case background and next hearing

Police said videos of the Chief Minister’s residence and the public grievance venue were allegedly shared before the attack. The chargesheet in the case was filed on October 18, and the sessions court has already rejected the regular bail plea of co-accused Syed Tahsin Raza.

According to Delhi Police, the main accused, Sakariya Rajeshbhai Khimji, is a resident of Rajkot in Gujarat, while his associate Syed Tahsin Raza was arrested during the course of the investigation. The court has scheduled the next hearing in the matter for December 26.

The case dates back to August 20, 2025, when Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was holding a public hearing at her official residence. During the interaction, Rajesh Khimji allegedly attacked her but was immediately overpowered by security personnel present at the spot. An FIR was later registered at the Civil Lines police station.

Published at : 20 Dec 2025 09:55 PM (IST)
Rekha Gupta DELHI NEWS
