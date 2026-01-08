At 5.8 Degrees Celsius, Delhi Records Its Coldest Day This Season

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesAt 5.8 Degrees Celsius, Delhi Records Its Coldest Day This Season

According to IMD norms, a “cold day” is declared when the minimum temperature falls below 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature departs from normal by 4.5 degrees or more.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 Jan 2026 10:27 AM (IST)

Biting cold conditions have tightened their grip on Delhi-NCR and both minimum and daytime temperatures dipped below normal levels. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) attributed the chill to a combination of upper-level fog and icy northwesterly winds.

At Delhi’s Safdarjung observatory, which serves as the city’s benchmark weather station, the minimum temperature fell to 5.8 degrees Celsius on Thursday, 1.1 degrees below normal, marking the coldest night of the season so far, according to IMD data. The previous seasonal low of 6.1 degrees Celsius was recorded on December 20.

Dense Fog, Cold Winds In Delhi

The capital also witnessed ‘cold day’ conditions for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, as dense fog and cold winds capped the maximum temperature at 16.7 degrees Celsius. Although marginally higher than Tuesday’s 15.7 degrees Celsius, the reading remained around two degrees below normal.

IMD said that, similar to Tuesday, weather stations at Palam and Lodhi Road also recorded cold day conditions. While a slight rise of about one degree in the maximum temperature is expected on Thursday, no significant relief is likely, prompting the weather office to continue the yellow alert issued earlier.

Delhi’s maximum temperature is expected to hover around 16.7 degrees Celsius, nearly 2.3 degrees below normal.

When Is A Cold Day Declared?

According to IMD norms, a “cold day” is declared when the minimum temperature falls below 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature departs from normal by 4.5 degrees or more. A “severe cold day” is classified when the maximum temperature is 6.5 degrees or more below normal.

Cold conditions are likely to intensify across north India until January 15, experts warned. Amateur meteorologist Navdeep Dahiya told Hindustan Times that in the absence of any western disturbance till mid-January, similar weather is expected to persist, with single-digit maximum temperatures likely in Punjab, Haryana, northwest Rajasthan and parts of Uttar Pradesh.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read
Published at : 08 Jan 2026 10:27 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Weather Today Delhi Coldest Day
