Wild Elephant Spotted With Tractor Tyre Around Neck In Assam’s Numaligarh

A wild elephant was spotted roaming through a tea garden in Bokial, Numaligarh, with a tractor tyre stuck around its neck, raising concerns among local residents.

The elephant was seen moving through the tea plantation while searching for food. Local people suspect the tyre may have become lodged around its neck while the animal was wandering through the area.

Photographs of the elephant with the tyre around its neck have since drawn attention to the unusual incident and the potential risks faced by wildlife in areas where human activity overlaps with elephant habitats.

Elephant Spotted Searching For Food

The animal continued moving through the tea garden despite the tyre being stuck around its neck. The sighting has caused concern over both the elephant’s safety and its well-being.

The incident has also drawn attention to the presence of discarded materials in areas frequented by wild elephants. Waste left in or around such areas can create risks for animals as they move through plantations and other human-used spaces.