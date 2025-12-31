Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesNew Year 2026: Guwahati Captures The Year’s Final Sunset Over The Brahmaputra

New Year 2026: Guwahati Captures The Year’s Final Sunset Over The Brahmaputra

Stunning visuals from Guwahati capture Assam’s final sunset of 2025 over the Brahmaputra as India steps into 2026 with hope, festivals and fresh beginnings.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 31 Dec 2025 05:30 PM (IST)

As the final page of the calendar turned, Guwahati stood still to witness the last sunset of 2025, a quiet yet powerful moment as golden rays spilled over the mighty Brahmaputra River, painting Assam’s skyline in hues of amber and rose. For residents, tourists, photographers and early-morning walkers, the scene was more than a visual treat, it was a symbolic farewell to a year that carried triumphs, turbulence, hopes, and countless shared memories.

ALSO READ: 2026 Long Weekends In India: Full Holiday Calendar And Leave Planner

Guwahati’s Last Sunset Of 2025

Visuals emerging from the riverbanks quickly found their way across social media platforms, with users calling it “Assam’s golden goodbye” and “the most peaceful way to end 2025.” Boats drifted slowly on shimmering waters, temple bells echoed faintly, and the winter fog gradually lifted, revealing a city stepping into a brand-new year with optimism.

For Guwahati, the last sunset of 2025 was more than a visual spectacle. It was a pause, a collective moment of reflection. The river shimmered as boats floated across glowing waters, temple bells echoed softly, and the city’s skyline stood bathed in warm hues. Residents described the evening as calm yet powerful, offering closure to a year shaped by moments, memories and milestones.

January 2026: A Month Of Festivals, Faith And Fresh Beginnings

The first month of 2026 arrives packed with meaning across cultures. From Paush Purnima on January 3 to Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti on January 6, Lohri on January 13 and Makar Sankranti on January 14, the calendar reflects India’s rich spiritual rhythm. Pongal and Indian Army Day on January 15, followed by National Startup Day on January 16, highlight both tradition and progress.

National milestones like Republic Day on January 26 and observances such as National Youth Day, National Girl Child Day, National Tourism Day and Martyrs’ Day weave social reflection into the festive mood. Each date adds a new layer of meaning to the year’s opening chapter.

Related Video

Breaking News: Delivery Crisis Today, Zomato, Swiggy, and Other Platforms Face Worker Strike

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 31 Dec 2025 05:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Assam Guwahati Brahmaputra New Year 2026 January 2026 Last Sunset 2025
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Jaishankar Meets Pakistan National Assembly Speaker During Dhaka Visit
Jaishankar Meets Pakistan National Assembly Speaker During Dhaka Visit
News
New Year’s Eve Security Scare: 150 kg Explosives Seized, Two Arrested In Tonk
New Year’s Eve Security Scare: 150 kg Explosives Seized, Two Arrested In Tonk
Cities
Woman Gang-Raped In Moving Van In Faridabad, Gets 12 Stitches After Being Thrown Out
Woman Gang-Raped In Moving Van In Faridabad, Gets 12 Stitches After Being Thrown Out
World
Fireworks Light Up Auckland As New Zealand Welcomes 2026-Watch
Fireworks Light Up Auckland As New Zealand Welcomes 2026-Watch
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Delivery Crisis Today, Zomato, Swiggy, and Other Platforms Face Worker Strike
SIR Controversy: TMC Meets Election Commission, Alleges Flaws in West Bengal Voter Revision
Indore Contaminated Water Tragedy: Death Toll Rises to Seven After Contaminated Water Crisis in Cleanest City
New Year Rush: Massive Crowds at Ayodhya, Mathura, Haridwar as Devotees Flock for Darshan
Political Update: BJP Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Threatening Home Minister Amit Shah
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | India's Growth Story Is Broad-Based, Not Metro-Centric
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget