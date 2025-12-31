New Year 2026: Guwahati Captures The Year’s Final Sunset Over The Brahmaputra

As the final page of the calendar turned, Guwahati stood still to witness the last sunset of 2025, a quiet yet powerful moment as golden rays spilled over the mighty Brahmaputra River, painting Assam’s skyline in hues of amber and rose. For residents, tourists, photographers and early-morning walkers, the scene was more than a visual treat, it was a symbolic farewell to a year that carried triumphs, turbulence, hopes, and countless shared memories.

ALSO READ: 2026 Long Weekends In India: Full Holiday Calendar And Leave Planner

Guwahati’s Last Sunset Of 2025

#WATCH | Assam: Visuals of the last sunset of the year 2025 from Guwahati. pic.twitter.com/Erpmy7CZWN — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2025

Visuals emerging from the riverbanks quickly found their way across social media platforms, with users calling it “Assam’s golden goodbye” and “the most peaceful way to end 2025.” Boats drifted slowly on shimmering waters, temple bells echoed faintly, and the winter fog gradually lifted, revealing a city stepping into a brand-new year with optimism.

For Guwahati, the last sunset of 2025 was more than a visual spectacle. It was a pause, a collective moment of reflection. The river shimmered as boats floated across glowing waters, temple bells echoed softly, and the city’s skyline stood bathed in warm hues. Residents described the evening as calm yet powerful, offering closure to a year shaped by moments, memories and milestones.

January 2026: A Month Of Festivals, Faith And Fresh Beginnings

The first month of 2026 arrives packed with meaning across cultures. From Paush Purnima on January 3 to Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti on January 6, Lohri on January 13 and Makar Sankranti on January 14, the calendar reflects India’s rich spiritual rhythm. Pongal and Indian Army Day on January 15, followed by National Startup Day on January 16, highlight both tradition and progress.

National milestones like Republic Day on January 26 and observances such as National Youth Day, National Girl Child Day, National Tourism Day and Martyrs’ Day weave social reflection into the festive mood. Each date adds a new layer of meaning to the year’s opening chapter.