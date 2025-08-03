Assam CM: 3 Illegal Bangladeshi Nationals Pushed Back At Sribhumi Border

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesAssam CM: 3 Illegal Bangladeshi Nationals Pushed Back At Sribhumi Border

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said three illegal Bangladeshi nationals, including a woman, were pushed back at Sribhumi border. Assam Police and BSF continue strict border vigilance.

By : PTI | Updated at : 03 Aug 2025 02:42 PM (IST)

Guwahati, Aug 3 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said three Bangladeshi nationals were nabbed and pushed back along the international border in Sribhumi district.

"The tough act continues. In the wee hours today, 3 illegal Bangladeshi nationals were pushed back from Sribhumi," Sarma said in a post on X.

Out of three foreign nationals, one is a woman, according to the picture shared with the post.

"Illegal Immigrants are not welcome. Good job @assampolice," Sarma said.

Assam's Sribhumi, Cachar, Dhubri and South Salmara-Mankachar districts share 267.5 km of international border with Bangladesh.

There is an Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Sutarkandi in Sribhumi. Northeast has a total of three ICPs along India-Bangladesh border, and the other two are at Dawki in Meghalaya and Akhaura in Tripura.

There is another ICP in the region at Darranga in Assam along India-Bhutan border.

Assam Police had earlier said that the state force and BSF would do everything possible to prevent any attempt by non-Indians to enter the country from Bangladesh as per the law after a political turmoil hit the neighbouring nation last year.

However, all Indian passport holders would be allowed to return from trouble-hit Bangladesh through the entry point in the state. 

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 03 Aug 2025 02:42 PM (IST)
