HomeCitiesSkull And Bones Found Under Floor Of Former CPM Leader’s House In Ashoknagar, Sparks Political Stir

Skulls and bones recovered from the Ashoknagar home of late CPM leader Bijon Mukhopadhyay create tension in North 24 Parganas as police send remains for forensic tests.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Dec 2025 12:51 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A major stir has gripped North 24 Parganas after skulls and bones were discovered beneath the floor of a deceased CPM leader’s house in Ashokenagar. The recovery took place during renovation work at the ancestral property, now owned by the leader’s daughter. The shocking find has revived memories of past controversies involving skeletal remains and has triggered fresh political conversations in the region.

Skulls And Bones Found During Floor Excavation

Renovation work was underway at the Kalyangarh home of late CPM leader Bijon Mukhopadhyay, when labourers came across two skulls and multiple bones beneath the floor. The old house was being demolished to construct a new structure, and the skeletal remains surfaced during digging. The discovery immediately caused panic and curiosity among local residents, who gathered around the site as news spread through Ashokenagar’s Kalyangarh market area.

Authorities have yet to determine the identity of the remains or how they ended up beneath the floor. Police from Ashokenagar station and the SDPO of Habra reached the location soon after being informed. According to police sources, both skulls and bone fragments have been sent for forensic examination to ascertain their age and origin.

Past Political Case Recalled Amid New Controversy

The incident has prompted memories of a similar controversy from 2011, when skeletons were recovered in Garbeta. That case was linked to the disappearance of several Trinamool Congress workers, and the name of then CPM minister Sushanta Ghosh had surfaced. DNA tests later confirmed the identity of some remains, leading to Ghosh’s arrest before eventual bail by the Supreme Court.

With the Ashokenagar recovery now under investigation, the political climate has once again become charged. Questions regarding the source of the skeletons, their identity, and their connection, if any, to past incidents remain unanswered, but the discovery has already ignited intense political discussions in the region.

Published at : 01 Dec 2025 12:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
West Bengal News Ashoknagar Skeleton Case CPM Leader Bijon Mukhopadhyay
