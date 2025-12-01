Hyderabad: Female Attendant Assaults 4-Year-Old In School, Seen Banging Her Head In Viral Video

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesHyderabad: Female Attendant Assaults 4-Year-Old In School, Seen Banging Her Head In Viral Video

The attack is believed to have occurred on Saturday inside a school washroom, where the child had been taken by the accused helper.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Dec 2025 12:24 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A shocking incident from Hyderabad has once again put the spotlight on safety lapses inside educational institutions. A four-year-old nursery student at a private school was allegedly subjected to a brutal assault by a female staffer, who has now been arrested.

The attack is believed to have occurred on Saturday inside a school washroom, where the child had been taken by the accused helper. According to the complaint, the woman repeatedly assaulted the little girl, at one point even stomping on her. A disturbing video circulating on social media appears to show the staffer hitting the child, pushing her to the ground, banging her head, and attempting to strangle her. Police have identified the accused as Lakshmi.

Authorities said the assault took place after school hours. The child’s mother, who works as a bus conductor at the same school, had gone out to drop off students, leaving her daughter inside the campus.

Investigators revealed that the two women were not on good terms. According to the police inspector, Lakshmi allegedly feared that she might lose her job to the younger employee, the child’s mother, and this rivalry may have escalated into violence. The incident was captured on camera by a neighbour.

Following a complaint filed by the parents, police registered a case and took Lakshmi into custody. Officials also noted that no other parents have reported similar complaints, indicating that this may be an isolated attack.

A detailed investigation is currently in progress.

Published at : 01 Dec 2025 12:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Hyderabad News Hyderabad Student Assault
