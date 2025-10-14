Delhi HC Gives ED 'Final Chance' To Challenge Arvind Kejriwal Bail In Excise Policy Case

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
By : PTI | Updated at : 14 Oct 2025 08:05 PM (IST)
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday said it was granting a "last opportunity" to the Enforcement Directorate to argue its plea challenging the bail granted to former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in the 2021-22 excise policy-linked money laundering case, after the AAP supremo's counsel objected to repeated adjournments.

The court listed the matter for November 10 while noting the strong opposition of Kejriwal's lawyer, who said it is the "ninth adjournment" taken by the agency, "without any rhyme or reason".

"In the interest of justice and considering that ASG S V Raju is unavailable, a last and final opportunity is granted to the petitioner department (ED). List on November 10," Justice Ravinder Dudeja said while asking the ED's counsel to ensure that the date is not wasted and the agency advances its arguments.

At the outset, the ED's counsel urged the court to adjourn the matter as the additional solicitor general was held up before the Supreme Court.

However, the plea was vehemently opposed by Kejriwal's lawyer who said the agency has been repeatedly taking adjournments and prolonging the proceedings without any reason.

"It is the 9th adjournment being taken by the department without any rhyme or reason," Kejriwal's counsel contended.

The court also noted that today's date of hearing was also given with the consent of both parties.

Kejriwal is on bail pursuant to an order passed by the Supreme Court.

On July 12, 2024, the top court granted interim bail to the AAP chief in the money laundering case while referring to a larger bench three questions on the aspect of "need and necessity of arrest" under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

On June 20, 2024, Kejriwal was granted bail by a trial court on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh, which was subsequently stayed by the high court.

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED and the CBI on March 21 and June 26, 2024, respectively, in the money laundering and corruption cases.

The excise policy was scrapped in 2022 after the Delhi Lieutenant Governor ordered a CBI probe into alleged irregularities and corruption involving its formulation and execution.

According to the CBI and the ED, irregularities were committed while modifying the excise policy and undue favours were extended to licence holders.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 14 Oct 2025 08:05 PM (IST)
Excise Policy AAP ARVIND KEJRIWAL DELHI
