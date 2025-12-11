Hazare Prepares For New Fast, Puts Fadnavis On Notice Saying No Action Was Taken For 2 Years

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Ahilyanagar: Even as the Lokayukta Amendment Bill cleared the winter session in Nagpur, veteran activist Anna Hazare has renewed his call for a hunger strike over the delay in implementing the law. In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Hazare said he would begin an indefinite fast demanding enforcement of the Lokayukta Act, setting 30 January 2026 as the date. He plans to start the protest at the Yadav Baba temple in Ralegan Siddhi.

Two-Year Delay Triggers Protest Call

The Maharashtra government passed the Lokayukta Bill in the Legislative Assembly on 28 December 2022 and in the Legislative Council on 15 December 2023. However, Hazare said the law remains unimplemented even after two years, prompting his decision to resume his long-standing mode of protest. In the letter, he noted that the government does not appear willing to act, adding that the situation had reached a point where a hunger strike was necessary. Hazare previously led a nationwide movement for the Lokayukta Act in 2011, rallying people across the country under the banner of a corruption-free India.

Stand on Tree Cutting in Tapovan

Hazare also commented on the proposed tree felling in Tapovan, Nashik, ahead of the Kumbh Mela. He said trees sustain both humans and wildlife, and while the religious gathering serves a larger public purpose, the cutting of trees should be avoided. If removal is unavoidable, only small trees should be felled, he said, urging authorities not to cut mature trees.

Lokayukta Amendment Bill Cleared

The Lokayukta Amendment Bill recently passed with a majority in the Legislative Council, with Chief Minister Fadnavis presenting it in the House. The President has granted approval to the bill and suggested a few changes, including amendments related to the selection of the Lokayukta and updates linked to the renaming of the Indian Penal Code. Once implemented, the revised Act will bring the Chief Minister under its ambit, Fadnavis said.