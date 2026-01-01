Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesDehradun Tightens Security For Northeast Students After Tripura Student’s Killing

Dehradun Tightens Security For Northeast Students After Tripura Student’s Killing

Measures include collecting student details from colleges/PGs, online meetings to address concerns, and strict instructions to local police. An accused's mother denies racist motives, urging impartial investigation.

By : Danish Khan | Updated at : 01 Jan 2026 12:46 PM (IST)
Following the killing of Angel Chakma, a student from Tripura who had come to Dehradun for studies, the police administration has adopted a firm stance on student security. In a bid to restore confidence among students from the Northeast living in the district, Dehradun Police have begun taking concrete measures to strengthen safety arrangements.

As part of this initiative, police have directed all colleges and PG accommodation operators in the district to share details of students from Northeast states. A consolidated list is being prepared to ensure better monitoring, outreach, and protection for these students.

Online Interaction Planned To Address Student Concerns

Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh said that around 2,500 students from Northeast states are currently pursuing education in the district. To establish direct communication with them, the police will soon hold an online meeting, during which students’ concerns will be heard and addressed. He said the aim is to assure students that Dehradun Police are fully alert and committed to their safety.

Police Stress Zero Tolerance For Fear and Insecurity

The SSP said the priority is to ensure that no student feels fear or insecurity. Local police stations have been given specific instructions to guarantee the safety of students, and coordination with college managements and PG operators will continue to ensure constant vigilance.

Accused’s Mother Denies Racist Slur Allegations

Meanwhile, a statement has also surfaced from the mother of Suraj, one of the accused in the Angel Chakma murder case. She has denied allegations that her son made racist remarks, claiming he was not involved in any racial or objectionable comments. She said she herself is a resident of Manipur and has been living in Dehradun’s Selakui area for the past ten years.

According to her, Suraj came to Dehradun about a year ago and runs a restaurant in the city. She maintained that the incident was not driven by racism and called for a fair and impartial investigation. Police have said the case is being probed from all angles and that no guilty person will be spared. At the same time, Dehradun Police remain focused on ensuring the safety and rebuilding trust among all outstation students, especially those from the Northeast.

Published at : 01 Jan 2026 12:46 PM (IST)
