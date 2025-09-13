Anand Bhawan Palace: Uttar Pradesh’s First Luxury Heritage Homestay In Perfume Capital Kannauj

In a first for the state, Uttar Pradesh Tourism has unveiled Anand Bhawan Palace in Tirwa, Kannauj, as the state’s premier luxury heritage homestay. The property, developed in partnership with amã Stays & Trails of the Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), marks the 150th bungalow in amã’s national portfolio. More importantly, it signals a new chapter for Kannauj, famously known as India’s perfume capital, by offering visitors a fresh, immersive experience of heritage tourism.

Built in 1929 and spread across five acres, Anand Bhawan Palace is a grand zamindari-era mansion owned by Digvijay Narain Singh. Located just 4 km from Kannauj Railway Station and 136 km from Lucknow International Airport, the palace has been reimagined as a cultural getaway that highlights the city’s rich traditions in perfumery. With over 13 lakh tourists visiting Kannauj in 2024, the homestay provides a compelling new reason for travellers to explore the city.

The palace features six heritage suites, each named after Kannauj’s iconic perfumes: Jasmine, Patchouli, Oudh, Neroli, Gulaab, and Bakhoor. Guests can enjoy spacious verandas, beautifully landscaped gardens, and heritage galleries. The property also offers curated experiences such as:

Farm-to-table meals featuring local and Nepalese flavors

Barbecue nights under the stars

Leisure by the swimming pool

Billiards in a vintage games room

Birdwatching at the Lakh Bahosi Bird Sanctuary

Guided tours of Kannauj’s famous attar-making traditions

Speaking at the launch, Tourism & Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh said,

"UP Tourism is working hard to promote heritage-led tourism in line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision. Anand Bhawan Palace shows how our heritage homes can be preserved while creating spaces for culture, hospitality, and economic growth."

Mukesh Kumar Meshram, Principal Secretary, Tourism, UP, added,

"Kannauj is globally known as the perfume capital of India, drawing over 13 lakh visitors last year. Anand Bhawan Palace adds a new dimension to its tourism appeal. We encourage heritage property owners across UP to join hands with us to conserve history, create jobs, and offer unforgettable experiences to travellers."

Prakhar Misra, Director of UP Tourism (Eco), highlighted the potential of such projects:

"Uttar Pradesh has countless zamindari homes, havelis, and palaces that cannot be commercial hotels but are priceless heritage spaces. Anand Bhawan Palace is an example of how these can become luxury homestays, preserving their soul while giving guests an authentic taste of history and culture."

The inauguration featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by Mukesh Kumar Meshram, joined by Ashutosh Agnihotri, District Magistrate Kannauj, Prakhar Misra, Sumit Bazaz, Vice President of amã Homestays, and Vinod Pandey, Cluster General Manager, IHCL.

With Anand Bhawan Palace now open, Uttar Pradesh has taken a pioneering step in building a network of heritage homestays. UP Tourism is also inviting private heritage property owners and investors to participate, ensuring that palaces, havelis, and zamindari homes across the state can be revived as unique experiential destinations.