No Interim Relief: Punjab Govt Declines Amritpal Singh's Plea To Attend Parliament's Winter Session

By : ANI | Updated at : 28 Nov 2025 12:08 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], November 27 (ANI): The Punjab government has rejected the request of Khadoor Sahib MP and NSA detainee Amritpal Singh for temporary release to attend the Winter Session of Parliament beginning December 1, 2025. The decision was issued by the Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Home, Punjab, in compliance with directions of the Punjab & Haryana High Court.

Earlier, on November 10, the Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea filed by Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) MP (Member of Parliament) from Punjab's Khadoor Sahib, Amritpal Singh, challenging his April 2023 detention under the National Security Act (NSA).

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and NV Anjaria has, however, allowed Amritpal Singh to approach the jurisdictional High Court seeking the same relief.

The apex court requested the High Court to decide Amritpal's plea within six weeks, taking into account Singh's prolonged detention.

"We are requesting the High Court to dispose of it (Amritpal's plea) expeditiously, preferably within six weeks", the Court observed.

During the hearing, Senior Advocate Colin Gonzalves, appearing for Singh, submitted that the Waris Punjab De leader has been under detention for more than three years now. Thus, the senior lawyer sought the apex court to hear the matter, considering his clients' prolonged detention under the NSA.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju, representing the Central government, argued that six weeks' time is less for the High Court to deal with the matter, as there will be replies filed by either party.

However, the apex court was of the view that in habeas corpus pleas where detention is challenged, there is a need to proceed expeditiously.

"In habeas corpus and detention matters, time is of the essence", the Court remarked.

Thus, it permitted Singh to approach the High Court seeking the same relief.

Meanwhile, Amritpal is lodged in Assam's Dibrugarh jail after he was detained under the NSA following his arrest on April 23, 2023.
Amritpal Singh lived in Dubai before returning to Punjab in 2022, following the death of Punjabi Actor Deep Sidhu. After his return, he became the chief of Deep Sidhu's pro-Khalistani organisation, Waris Punjab De. He was arrested from Moga's Rode village after he and his supporters on February 23, 2023, staged a protest at the Ajnala police station and clashed with police personnel in an attempt to free one of his aides, who was taken into custody for making inflammatory and pro-Khalistan statements.

His detention has been extended twice, once in April 2024 and for the second time in April 2025, since he was taken into custody in 2023.

After the latest extension of his detention in April 2025, the pro-Khalistani leader moved to the Supreme Court.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 28 Nov 2025 12:08 AM (IST)
Parliament Winter Session Amritpal Singh PARLIAMENT
