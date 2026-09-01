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English NewsCitiesMNS Chief Raj Thackeray's Son Booked For Removing PM Modi's Photo During Pune College Protest

MNS Chief Raj Thackeray's Son Booked For Removing PM Modi's Photo During Pune College Protest

The complaint alleges that the group entered the office without permission, raised slogans and removed a photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Written By : Namrata Dubey |  Updated at : 01 Sep 2026 08:28 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Pune police registered case against Amit Thackeray and associates.
  • Allegations include unauthorized entry, slogans, threats, and disturbance.
  • Incident also involved removal of PM Modi's photo; police investigate.

Pune police have registered a case against Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena president Amit Raj Thackeray and 20 to 25 unidentified office-bearers, students and activists over an alleged disturbance at a government college office.

The case was registered at the Chaturshringi police station following a complaint by Dr Rajendra Kashiram Patil, a 52-year-old employee of the Government Polytechnic in Ganeshkhind.

According to police, the alleged incident took place on August 31, 2026, between around 12.30 pm and 1.15 pm. The complaint alleged that Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray's son and those accompanying him entered the college office without permission, raised slogans and created a disturbance.

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Amit Thackeray Entered College Without Permission

According to the complaint, Amit Thackeray arrived at the college premises with around 20 to 25 associates and allegedly entered the office without authorisation.

The complainant further alleged that a photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi displayed inside the office was removed and taken away by Thackeray and his associates.

The complaint also alleges that Thackeray and the others threatened Patil and his colleagues, remained inside the office for a considerable period and shouted slogans while creating a commotion.

Case Registered Under Multiple Sections

Based on the complaint, police have registered a case under Sections 329(3), 189(1), 46, 221 and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. Section 120 of the Maharashtra Police Act has also been invoked.

Police have begun further investigation into the incident. Investigators are also examining the identities of the other people allegedly involved and gathering evidence related to the incident.

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Senior Police Officers Visit Spot

Following the incident, senior police officials visited the Government Polytechnic premises to assess the situation.

Those who visited the site included Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajnikant Chilumula, Assistant Commissioner of Police Brahmadev Gawade, senior police inspector Uttam Bhajanawale, police inspector (crime) Sheetal Jadhav, assistant police inspector Aniket Pote and assistant police inspector Chhaya Borkar.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has been booked by the Pune police?

Pune police have registered a case against Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena president Amit Raj Thackeray and 20 to 25 unidentified office-bearers and activists.

What are the allegations against Amit Thackeray and his associates?

They are accused of entering a college office without permission, raising slogans, creating a disturbance, and removing a photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Staff were also allegedly threatened.

Where and when did the alleged incident occur?

The incident took place at the Government Polytechnic in Ganeshkhind, Pune, on August 31, 2026, between approximately 12:30 pm and 1:15 pm.

Published at : 01 Sep 2026 08:28 AM (IST)
Tags :
MNS Raj Thackeray Amit Thackeray Pune News MAHARASHTRA NEWS
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