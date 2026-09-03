Bengal Food Safety Raids Find Rotten Meat, Gulal-Laced Sweets Ahead Of Durga Puja

The crackdown on food safety violations appears to be intensifying across states, with West Bengal witnessing a series of inspections targeting restaurants, eateries, food courts and warehouses.

The heightened scrutiny comes two months after 'IAS Singham' Tukaram Mundhe took charge as commissioner of Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration (FDA), where his enforcement campaign has resulted in frequent raids on food establishments. A similar drive now appears to be gaining momentum in Bengal, where inspections over the past three days have uncovered rotten and fungus-infested meat, stale prawns and other food safety violations at several establishments in Kolkata and elsewhere.

The inspections come less than a month before Durga Puja, Bengal's biggest festival, when restaurants and eateries traditionally witness a significant increase in customers.

The latest findings have also brought back memories of the 2018 carcass meat scandal, when meat from dead animals collected from dumping grounds was allegedly supplied to restaurants in Kolkata and neighbouring areas.

Food Safety Drive Ahead Of Durga Puja

The inspections are being carried out as part of a statewide food safety week launched from September 1 to 8.

Launching the campaign at Kolkata's Hogg Market, popularly known as New Market, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said the government had adopted a "zero tolerance" approach towards food adulteration.

The inspections have revealed disturbing conditions at several food establishments. Images showing cockroaches inside restaurant kitchens and rotten meat being stored in unhygienic conditions have surfaced over the past two days.

Sweet shops and bakeries have also come under scrutiny. During one inspection in Hooghly, officials found a sweet shop using gulaal to colour sweets. The owner reportedly said the colour had been left over from Holi celebrations, but officials rejected the explanation.

40 Kg Rotten Meat Found In Baduria

Baduria in North 24 Parganas, which was at the centre of the 2018 carcass meat controversy, has again attracted attention following a food safety inspection.

Officials on Tuesday recovered around 40 kg of rotten chicken and mutton from a well-known restaurant in the area, located around two hours from Kolkata.

The restaurant told the officials that the meat had been kept separately and was meant to be thrown away. The food department was not convinced by the explanation and issued a notice to the establishment.

The raids have also sparked a political exchange in the area. BJP leader Sanjay Ghosh alleged, according to Anandabazar Patrika, that several hotels and restaurants had been involved in illegal practices under the previous TMC government.

"The government has changed, but their (TMC) habits have not," Ghosh said.

Rotten Meat, Expired Food Found At Star Mall

A surprise inspection at Kolkata's Star Mall, which draws thousands of visitors daily, also uncovered several violations at its food court.

Officials found rotten meat and packets of expired food products at multiple outlets. Some establishments allegedly lacked the required licences, while unhygienic conditions were reported in the kitchens of others.

At one prominent restaurant, inspectors found chicken covered in fungus inside a refrigerator. Some employees allegedly began throwing food into dustbins after noticing the inspection team.

Following the inspection, the restaurant's licence was cancelled.

Food Safety Checks Spread Across Bengal

The crackdown has now expanded beyond Kolkata, with food establishments in several parts of Bengal being inspected.

In Shaktigarh, famous for its Bengali sweet langcha, raids at sweet shops found several ingredients and food products that were deemed unfit for consumption.

Officials also detected problems with food storage and the use of colouring agents at a number of dhabas in East Midnapore.

Digha, a major tourist destination in Bengal, has also come under the food department's scanner. During inspections of 20 hotels, officials found chemical-based colours being used in biryani preparation. Notices were subsequently issued to 12 restaurants.

In Kolkata's Tangra area, known as the city's Chinatown, a popular Chinese restaurant was ordered to temporarily shut on Wednesday following an inspection.

Around 500 kg of stale raw chicken and prawns were seized from the kitchen of Big Boss during the operation.