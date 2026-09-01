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English NewsCitiesManoj Jarange Patil's Health Deteriorates On Third Day Of Maratha Reservation Hunger Strike

Manoj Jarange Patil's Health Deteriorates On Third Day Of Maratha Reservation Hunger Strike

Jarange also appealed to his supporters to travel to Mumbai. He said a large number of members of the Maratha community would reach Mumbai in the coming days.

Written By : Namrata Dubey |  Updated at : 01 Sep 2026 08:07 AM (IST)

The health of Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil, who is on an indefinite hunger strike in Antarwali Sarati in Maharashtra's Jalna district, reportedly deteriorated on the third day of his protest.

On Monday night, a medical team from the state health department reached the protest site to examine him. However, Jarange Patil refused to undergo a medical examination, following which the team returned.

According to information available, his blood pressure and blood sugar levels have fallen due to prolonged fasting. Doctors have advised medical treatment in view of his condition. Medical officials have also informed senior authorities about his health.

The medical team had examined Jarange Patil earlier as well. After the previous report showed changes in his health, the administration had instructed the team to remain alert and closely monitor his condition.

What Are Manoj Jarange Patil's Demands?

Jarange Patil began his 11th indefinite hunger strike at Antarwali Sarati on August 29. His key demands include issuing Kunbi certificates to members of the Maratha community, immediate implementation of the 'Sage-Soyare' notification, and government jobs and financial assistance for the families of those who died during the Maratha reservation movement, among other demands.

On the third day of his hunger strike, Jarange also appealed to his supporters to travel to Mumbai. He said a large number of members of the Maratha community would reach Mumbai in the coming days.

He also outlined a phased strategy for supporters planning to travel to Mumbai.

Fadnavis Government Ready For Talks

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said the government is ready to discuss demands that are constitutionally and legally valid.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also said the government supports reservation for the Maratha community, but stressed that this should not affect the reservation available to other communities.

For now, the biggest concern is Jarange Patil's deteriorating health. His refusal to undergo a medical examination despite doctors advising treatment has increased concern among the administration and his supporters.

Published at : 01 Sep 2026 08:07 AM (IST)
Tags :
Maratha Quota Manoj Jarange Patil
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