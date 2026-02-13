Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesUttar Pradesh To Get 25 Billion Dollar AI Hub Under Yogi Adityanath Initiative

Uttar Pradesh To Get 25 Billion Dollar AI Hub Under Yogi Adityanath Initiative

AM Group, Invest UP sign MoU for 1GW AI hub in UP, $25B project targets full capacity by 2030, thousands of jobs expected.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 13 Feb 2026 04:22 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A digital infrastructure push has taken shape as AM Group signed an MoU with Invest UP to build a 1 GW High-Performance Computing and Artificial Intelligence hub in Uttar Pradesh. The initiative aligns with the technology and AI expansion vision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The Letter of Intent for the project land was handed over by Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA).

Carbon-Free $25B AI Hub

The proposed facility will be developed across 289 acres and powered entirely through carbon-free energy sources, including solar, wind and pumped storage. With a proposed investment of nearly USD 25 billion, the project will be rolled out in phases. The first phase is expected to begin operations by 2028, while full 1 GW operational capacity is targeted by 2030, positioning the region as a key global AI infrastructure hub.

Global AI Boost, Jobs Surge

The facility is expected to serve global hyperscalers, research bodies and enterprise AI needs, while strengthening India’s developer ecosystem through access to advanced chipsets and computing infrastructure. Officials said the project is likely to attract major foreign investment and generate thousands of high-skilled jobs, boosting the local ecosystem across hardware, software and advanced cooling technologies.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main goal of the AM Group and Invest UP collaboration?

They are collaborating to establish a 1 GW High-Performance Computing and Artificial Intelligence hub in Uttar Pradesh, aligning with the state's technology and AI expansion goals.

Where will this AI hub be located and how much land is allocated?

The facility will be developed across 289 acres of land, with the Letter of Intent handed over by the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA).

How will the AI hub be powered?

The hub will be entirely powered by carbon-free energy sources, including solar, wind, and pumped storage.

What is the expected timeline for the AI hub's operation?

The first phase is anticipated to begin operations by 2028, with the full 1 GW operational capacity targeted for completion by 2030.

What are the anticipated benefits of this AI hub project?

The project is expected to attract foreign investment, create thousands of high-skilled jobs, and boost the local ecosystem in hardware, software, and advanced cooling technologies.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 13 Feb 2026 04:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Job UTTAR PRADESH AI Data Centres
