Uttar Pradesh To Get 25 Billion Dollar AI Hub Under Yogi Adityanath Initiative

A digital infrastructure push has taken shape as AM Group signed an MoU with Invest UP to build a 1 GW High-Performance Computing and Artificial Intelligence hub in Uttar Pradesh. The initiative aligns with the technology and AI expansion vision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The Letter of Intent for the project land was handed over by Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA).

Carbon-Free $25B AI Hub

The proposed facility will be developed across 289 acres and powered entirely through carbon-free energy sources, including solar, wind and pumped storage. With a proposed investment of nearly USD 25 billion, the project will be rolled out in phases. The first phase is expected to begin operations by 2028, while full 1 GW operational capacity is targeted by 2030, positioning the region as a key global AI infrastructure hub.

Global AI Boost, Jobs Surge The facility is expected to serve global hyperscalers, research bodies and enterprise AI needs, while strengthening India’s developer ecosystem through access to advanced chipsets and computing infrastructure. Officials said the project is likely to attract major foreign investment and generate thousands of high-skilled jobs, boosting the local ecosystem across hardware, software and advanced cooling technologies.