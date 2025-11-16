All Gates At Delhi’s Lal Quila Metro Station Reopen After Blast-Linked Closure

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesAll Gates At Delhi’s Lal Quila Metro Station Reopen After Blast-Linked Closure

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 16 Nov 2025 10:14 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

All entry and exit gates at Delhi’s Lal Quila Metro Station have been reopened for commuters, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced on Sunday, fully restoring access days after the station was shut following the car blast near the Red Fort.

In an update on X, the DMRC said, “All the gates of Lal Quila Metro Station are now open for commuters.”
The announcement comes a day after Gate Numbers 2 and 3 were reopened, part of the gradual lifting of restrictions imposed after the explosion that killed 12 people and injured several others on November 10.

The Violet Line station was closed shortly after the blast, with authorities suspending entry and exit until security agencies issued clearance. The shutdown had caused significant inconvenience to daily travellers and tourists heading to the Red Fort, Jama Masjid and Chandni Chowk.

The reopening comes even as investigators deepen their probe into the attack. A new CCTV clip shows the prime accused, Dr Umar Un Nabi, entering Delhi through the Badarpur border in an i20. In the video, he is seen stopping at a toll plaza, pulling out cash and paying the toll collector. Despite wearing a mask, investigators said his face remained clearly identifiable. A large bag was also visible on the car’s backseat.

Investigators earlier confirmed that Umar was the suicide bomber after his DNA matched that of his mother.

Published at : 16 Nov 2025 10:14 AM (IST)
