HomeCitiesAl-Falah University In Faridabad Now Under ED Radar: Sources

Al-Falah University In Faridabad Now Under ED Radar: Sources

Officials said the focus will be on tracking the funding sources and establishing the complete money trail connected to the university’s operations.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 13 Nov 2025 02:42 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Al Falah University has come under the radar of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), sources said. The agency is set to examine the university’s financial records and transactions as part of a widening investigation.

ED to Probe Financial Dealings

According to sources, the ED will scrutinise the financial dealings and transaction patterns linked to the university. The investigation aims to trace the flow of funds and identify any irregularities or suspicious activities.

Terror Funding Angle Under Investigation

Other central agencies are also expected to conduct parallel inquiries into possible terror-funding links. Officials said the focus will be on tracking the funding sources and establishing the complete money trail connected to the university’s operations.

Multi-Agency Probe Underway

The financial and funding aspects of Al Falah University’s activities are now part of a multi-agency investigation, with the ED leading the probe into the suspected money trail.

Published at : 13 Nov 2025 02:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Faridabad Enforcement Directorate Red Fort Blast Al Falah University
