Akhilesh Yadav Names BLOs Who Died 'Under Pressure' During UP SIR Duty, Raises Issue In Lok Sabha

Referring to Sudhir Kumar, Akhilesh Yadav said he met the family of the deceased employee, who told him that Sudhir was overburdened with work and under severe pressure from officials.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Dec 2025 02:55 PM (IST)
Samajwadi Party national president and Kannauj MP Akhilesh Yadav raised the deaths of several Booth Level Officers (BLOs) in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process in Uttar Pradesh. He said BLOs had died while performing election-related duties, including cases of suicide, heart attacks and accidents.

Ten Deaths Claimed, Names Listed

Addressing the House, Akhilesh Yadav said, “During the ongoing SIR process in UP, 10 BLOs have lost their lives. About 10 of those BLOs who go from village to village and street to street to do the work of the Election Commission have lost their lives. We have a list of names of 9 of these people.”

Allegations Of Extreme Work Pressure

Listing specific cases, he said, “In Moradabad, BLO Sarvesh Singh hanged himself. He was burdened with work. In Bijnor, BLP Shobha Rani suffered a heart attack. In Deoria, BLO Lekhpal Ashish's health deteriorated while on duty. He died some time later. In Fatehpur, Lekhpal Sudhir Kumar hanged himself a day before his wedding.”

Referring to Sudhir Kumar, Akhilesh Yadav said he met the family of the deceased employee, who told him that Sudhir was overburdened with work and under severe pressure from officials.

Allegations Against Election Commission

Targeting the Election Commission, he said, “The Election Commission claimed they would train all BLOs. I can claim that very few BLOs in Uttar Pradesh have received training. I can also say that not a single BLO has received the training they should have.”

Families Assisting BLOs During Duty

He further said, “The entire family of the BLOs deployed on duty is following them to help them. They cannot see them in trouble. Many times, women are unable to fill the forms. Their family members are busy figuring out how to get their forms filled.”

Demand For Compensation And Government Jobs

Raising the issue of relief for affected families, he said, “The Samajwadi Party has helped the families of the nine people whose names are on the list. They have been given an assistance amount of Rs 2 lakh each. We demand that the Election Commission and the families of the BLOs who strengthen India's democracy should be helped. The families of the deceased should receive Rs 1 crore and one member of the family should receive a government job.”

Published at : 09 Dec 2025 02:55 PM (IST)
