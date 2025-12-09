Saudi Arabia Allows Alcohol Sale To Non-Muslim Residents. But There's One Condition

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Saudi Arabia has taken additional steps to loosen restrictions on alcohol sales by allowing non-Muslim foreign residents earning 50,000 riyals ($13,300) or more per month to purchase liquor, according to people familiar with the matter.

Eligible residents are required to present a salary certificate to enter the kingdom’s only liquor outlet, located in Riyadh. The sources, who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue, said the store was opened last year for foreign diplomats and has now extended access to non-Muslims with “premium residency” status.

No Official Confirmation Yet

There has been no formal government announcement regarding the move, and authorities did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.

Monthly Point-Based Limits For Buyers

Customers are allowed to make purchases through a monthly, point-based allocation system, the people said. Additional liquor stores are being constructed in two other cities, Bloomberg has previously reported.

Reform Push Behind Gradual Policy Shift

The slow easing of alcohol regulations aligns with broader efforts to relax social restrictions and make Riyadh a more competitive centre for business and investment. Saudi Arabia has identified attracting foreign talent and capital as a key pillar of its economic transformation.

Broader Changes In Saudi Society

In recent years, the kingdom has ended the ban on women driving, permitted public entertainment and live music, allowed gender mixing in public settings, and promoted tourism. The pace of reform highlights the sensitivity of modernising a country that is both the birthplace of Islam and home to its two holiest sites.