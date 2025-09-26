Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCities'Are We Here To Play Marbles?': Ajit Pawar Loses Cool At Farmer Over Loan Waiver In Flood-Hit Marathawada

'Are We Here To Play Marbles?': Ajit Pawar Loses Cool At Farmer Over Loan Waiver In Flood-Hit Marathawada

Ajit Pawar faces backlash after snapping at a Marathwada farmer, saying “Are we here to play marbles?” amid flood relief inspections.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 26 Sep 2025 01:14 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has once again found himself at the centre of a political storm. A video circulating widely shows him snapping at a flood-affected farmer in Marathwada who raised questions about a government loan waiver. Pawar’s sharp retorts and sarcastic remarks, including suggesting “give him the chief ministership,” have reignited debates over his approach to public grievances, with Opposition parties calling it arrogance. The incident occurred amid widespread flooding in the region that has damaged crops and claimed lives, highlighting tensions between public frustration and administrative responses.

ALSO READ: Bengaluru Shop Owner, Staffer Thrash Woman After Accusing Her Of Saree Theft

The Farmer Confrontation That Triggered Backlash

The incident took place in Paranda taluka of Dharashiv district, where Pawar was inspecting flood-hit areas. When a young farmer inquired about a loan waiver, Pawar responded sharply in Marathi, saying: “Give him the chief ministership. Are we here to play marbles?” The crowd reportedly laughed at his quip. Pawar later defended himself, explaining he began his tour at 6 am and was trying to address the real challenges faced by residents. “All kinds of dramas can be played but money can't be played. Are we here to play marbles?” he added, emphasizing the scale of relief work undertaken.

Political Fallout And Previous Controversies 

Opposition leaders, particularly Shiv Sena (UBT), slammed Pawar for his tone, calling it arrogance. Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut questioned his approach and criticised the government’s handling of the floods. Pawar, however, claimed misunderstandings were being created, pointing to the large crowd and multiple concerns he was addressing. This isn’t his first controversy, earlier, he was criticised for allegedly threatening IPS officer Anjana Krishna during an investigation into illegal soil excavation. Despite repeated viral videos of his confrontational style, NCP leaders defended him, describing it as “his normal tone.”

Published at : 26 Sep 2025 01:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ajit Pawar Maharashtra Floods MAHARASHTRA NEWS Marathwada Farmer
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'MiG-21 Not Just Aircraft, But Proof Of Deep India-Russia Ties': Rajnath Singh As IAF's Iconic Jet Retires
'MiG-21 Not Just Aircraft, But Proof Of Deep India-Russia Ties': Rajnath Singh As IAF's Iconic Jet Retires
World
‘India On Phone With Putin’: NATO Chief's Big Claim Amid US Tariff Tensions
‘India On Phone With Putin’: NATO Chief's Big Claim Amid US Tariff Tensions
Business
Trump’s Latest Tariffs: How India, China, EU And Major Economies Could Be Impacted, Explained
Trump’s Latest Tariffs: How India, China, EU And Major Economies Could Be Impacted, Explained
World
Trump Meets Pak PM Sharif, Army Chief Munir At White House, Calls Them 'Great Leaders'
Trump Meets Sharif, Munir At White House, Calls Them 'Great Leaders'
Advertisement

Videos

Tej Pratap Yadav Unveils Jan Shakti Janata Dal, Blackboard Symbol Proposed For Bihar Polls
Tej Pratap Yadav Launches New Party Jan Shakti Janata Dal Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Elections
Breaking News: Underground Arms Factory Busted in Patna: Six Held with Weapons Cache | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Jaishankar Slams Western Hypocrisy on Russian Oil at G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meet | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Trump Imposes 100% Tariff on Foreign Pharma Firms; Major Impact Expected on Indian Exports | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Ladakh Is Not Kashmir, China Is Watching. Smear Campaign Should Stop
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget