Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has once again found himself at the centre of a political storm. A video circulating widely shows him snapping at a flood-affected farmer in Marathwada who raised questions about a government loan waiver. Pawar’s sharp retorts and sarcastic remarks, including suggesting “give him the chief ministership,” have reignited debates over his approach to public grievances, with Opposition parties calling it arrogance. The incident occurred amid widespread flooding in the region that has damaged crops and claimed lives, highlighting tensions between public frustration and administrative responses.

The Farmer Confrontation That Triggered Backlash

The incident took place in Paranda taluka of Dharashiv district, where Pawar was inspecting flood-hit areas. When a young farmer inquired about a loan waiver, Pawar responded sharply in Marathi, saying: “Give him the chief ministership. Are we here to play marbles?” The crowd reportedly laughed at his quip. Pawar later defended himself, explaining he began his tour at 6 am and was trying to address the real challenges faced by residents. “All kinds of dramas can be played but money can't be played. Are we here to play marbles?” he added, emphasizing the scale of relief work undertaken.

Political Fallout And Previous Controversies

Opposition leaders, particularly Shiv Sena (UBT), slammed Pawar for his tone, calling it arrogance. Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut questioned his approach and criticised the government’s handling of the floods. Pawar, however, claimed misunderstandings were being created, pointing to the large crowd and multiple concerns he was addressing. This isn’t his first controversy, earlier, he was criticised for allegedly threatening IPS officer Anjana Krishna during an investigation into illegal soil excavation. Despite repeated viral videos of his confrontational style, NCP leaders defended him, describing it as “his normal tone.”