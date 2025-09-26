Bengaluru Shop Owner, Staffer Thrash Woman After Accusing Her Of Saree Theft

A shop owner and his staffer were arrested by Bengaluru police for allegedly assaulting a woman after accusing her of stealing sarees from their shop, Maya Silk Sarees, on Avenue Road. The duo claimed the woman had taken sarees worth Rs 91,500. According to the FIR, Umed Ram, the complainant who runs a shop near Karur Vysya Bank in Chickpet, alleged that the woman stole 61 sarees from his store on September 20. CCTV footage reportedly showed the woman taking a bundle of sarees.

Shop Owner, Staffer Assault Woman

The next day, when the woman returned to Avenue Road, the shop owner and his assistant allegedly grabbed and attacked her, reported India Today. Eyewitnesses said they saw the pair dragging her onto the road and assaulting her, including kicking and slapping, with attacks reportedly targeting her private parts.

Following the complaint, the city market police registered a case. After investigating, the woman was booked for theft and sent to jail, and the allegedly stolen sarees were recovered, reported Telugu NewsMeter.

However, public outrage erupted after a video of the assault circulated. Kannada activists accused the officers of negligence and demanded action against the attackers. Responding to the public outcry, Bengaluru West Division police arrested the shop owner and his staffer.

