Aircraft Takes Off From Kanpur For 1st Cloud-Seeding Trial In Delhi; Exercise Likely In Burari

New Delhi: The aircraft to be used for the first cloud-seeding trial in the national capital took off from Kanpur for Delhi, and is expected to conduct the exercise in northwest Delhi’s Burari, an official said on Tuesday.

According to the official, if weather conditions remain favourable, such as moisture levels and cloud availability, the trial will take place on Tuesday.

The flight will directly conduct the trial in the northwest region near Burari, after which it will be stationed at the Meerut airport.

The official also said that if weather conditions are not favourable for seeding, the flight will directly head to Meerut, where it will remain stationed until the weather becomes suitable for the exercise.

The trial, aimed at inducing artificial rain to tackle air pollution in the capital, is part of the Delhi government's broader strategy to mitigate deteriorating air quality during the winter months.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)