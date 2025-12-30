Air Hostess Found Dead Hours After New Year Party With Friends In Gurugram

A shocking incident has emerged from Gurugram, where a 25-year-old air hostess died under suspicious circumstances just hours after attending a New Year's party with friends. The incident took place in the DLF Phase-1 area, police said on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Simran Dadwal, a resident of Mohali, who was working with Air India. The incident came to light in the early hours of Sunday, December 29, following which the police launched an investigation.

Party Reportedly Peaceful, No Initial Dispute

According to police, Simran arrived in Gurugram on Saturday night to visit her friend Nitika. Several friends were present at the house, and the group hosted a party that continued late into the night. Music was played, food was served, and no arguments or altercations were reported during the gathering. After the party, everyone went to sleep at the same location.

At around 5 am on Sunday, Simran reportedly began feeling unwell and complained of breathing difficulties. She immediately informed her friends, who rushed her to a nearby private hospital. However, doctors declared her dead upon arrival.

Body Sent For Post-Mortem

After being alerted, the police reached the spot and took custody of the body. According to PTI, the body was handed over to the family after the post-mortem examination. Viscera samples have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Madhuban for analysis.

Police officials said the exact cause of death will be determined only after the forensic reports are received. Further investigation into the matter is currently underway.