Air Hostess Found Dead Hours After New Year Party With Friends In Gurugram

HomeCitiesAir Hostess Found Dead Hours After New Year Party With Friends In Gurugram

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 30 Dec 2025 08:38 AM (IST)

A shocking incident has emerged from Gurugram, where a 25-year-old air hostess died under suspicious circumstances just hours after attending a New Year's party with friends. The incident took place in the DLF Phase-1 area, police said on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Simran Dadwal, a resident of Mohali, who was working with Air India. The incident came to light in the early hours of Sunday, December 29, following which the police launched an investigation.

Party Reportedly Peaceful, No Initial Dispute

According to police, Simran arrived in Gurugram on Saturday night to visit her friend Nitika. Several friends were present at the house, and the group hosted a party that continued late into the night. Music was played, food was served, and no arguments or altercations were reported during the gathering. After the party, everyone went to sleep at the same location.

At around 5 am on Sunday, Simran reportedly began feeling unwell and complained of breathing difficulties. She immediately informed her friends, who rushed her to a nearby private hospital. However, doctors declared her dead upon arrival.

Body Sent For Post-Mortem

After being alerted, the police reached the spot and took custody of the body. According to PTI, the body was handed over to the family after the post-mortem examination. Viscera samples have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Madhuban for analysis.

Police officials said the exact cause of death will be determined only after the forensic reports are received. Further investigation into the matter is currently underway.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 30 Dec 2025 08:38 AM (IST)
Air Hostess Gurugram News Flight Attendant Death
