Ahmedabad Hosts 9th Adani Marathon With Strong Salute To Armed Forces

HomeCitiesAhmedabad Hosts 9th Adani Marathon With Strong Salute To Armed Forces

The 9th Adani Ahmedabad Marathon, themed #Run4OurSoldiers, saw 24,000 runners, including 4,000 from the armed forces, participate in various races.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 30 Nov 2025 04:45 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati Riverfront Sports Park turned into a major sporting hub as more than 24,000 runners participated in the 9th edition of the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon. This year’s event was held under the theme #Run4OurSoldiers, reinforcing its focus on honouring India’s Armed Forces, particularly in the context of Operation Sindoor.

The marathon was flagged off by Pranav Adani, Director at Adani Enterprises Ltd.; Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor; Major General Gaurav Bagga; fitness ambassador and actor-presenter Mandira Bedi; Olympic medallist Gagan Narang; actor-producer and Indian Olympic Association Vice President Preeti Jhangiani; and designer Aaquib Wani. India cricketer Yastika Bhatia was also in attendance.

More than 4,000 members of the armed forces and police joined the run, strengthening the event’s message of solidarity with those serving the nation.

Participants competed in four race categories — Full Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K and 5K — on a route that passed several of Ahmedabad’s well-known landmarks, including the Gandhi Ashram, Atal Bridge and Ellis Bridge. The official race jersey, designed by Aaquib Wani, reflected the marathon’s tribute to soldiers.

A prize pool of over ₹40 lakh was awarded across competitive and age-group divisions in the marathon, half marathon and 10K races.

Backed by recognition from the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) and listed on the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS) global event calendar, the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon has grown into one of the country’s top distance-running events, meeting international standards in course measurement and event delivery.

Adani Sportsline, the sports division of the Adani Group, said the marathon reflects its commitment to advancing India’s sporting ecosystem and encouraging public participation at scale.

Speaking at the event, Pranav Adani said the marathon has become a major annual fixture for the city since 2017. “The message of #Run4OurSoldiers resonated even more deeply as our Armed Forces stood tall during Operation Sindoor,” he said. “The participation of over 24,000 runners shows how the event has grown into a movement the city proudly owns.”

Major General Gaurav Bagga described the marathon as a strong display of the bond between citizens and the Armed Forces. He noted that seeing thousands run together “reflected the unity, discipline and positive spirit that define India.”

Air Marshal Kapoor highlighted the enthusiasm of participants and praised the Adani Group for supporting fitness and honouring defence personnel. “A truly memorable experience,” he added, referring to the scenic riverfront venue.

Mandira Bedi, who has been associated with the event as a fitness advocate, said the marathon has helped build a strong running culture in Ahmedabad while celebrating community spirit and national pride.

Adani Sportsline thanked the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, city police, traffic police, emergency services and medical partners for their support in ensuring the event remained safe and well-organised for all involved.

Published at : 30 Nov 2025 04:45 PM (IST)
Ahmedabad Adani Marathon
