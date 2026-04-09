After A Nip In The Air, Delhi Temperatures To Rise From Today

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Weather conditions in New Delhi are set to change once again, with temperatures expected to rise from Thursday, according to the India Meteorological Department. The increase is likely to bring heat and humidity back, making conditions uncomfortable for residents.

The day is expected to begin with clear skies and bright sunshine. Along with rising temperatures, wind speeds are likely to drop, adding to the discomfort. Light winds combined with strong sunlight may make the heat feel more intense.

This shift comes after a spell of rain, thunderstorms, and even hail earlier in April, which had brought temporary relief and cooler conditions across the city. The recent showers had also improved air quality levels in the capital.

Today’s Weather in Delhi

As of Thursday morning, the weather remained pleasant. At around 6 AM, the temperature was recorded at 17°C, with light cloud cover. Humidity stood at 81%, and wind speeds were measured at about 5 km/h. However, a noticeable change in weather patterns is expected as the day progresses, with heat levels rising.

There is a slight chance of rainfall (around 7%) during the day, but high humidity is likely to make conditions feel warmer. The maximum temperature is expected to reach around 28°C, while the minimum may stay near 17°C. Nights could still feel relatively cool before temperatures begin to climb steadily.

Outlook for the Week

The coming days indicate a clear shift towards warmer weather. On Friday (April 10), the maximum temperature may rise to 31°C, with a minimum of around 19°C. By Saturday, temperatures could touch 32°C, and Sunday may see highs of up to 33°C.

As the week progresses, temperatures may climb further, potentially reaching up to 39°C, raising the possibility of intense heat conditions in the capital.