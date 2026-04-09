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HomeCitiesAfter A Nip In The Air, Delhi Temperatures To Rise From Today

After A Nip In The Air, Delhi Temperatures To Rise From Today

On Thursday, the maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to reach around 28°C, while the minimum may stay near 17°C.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Apr 2026 07:58 AM (IST)
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Weather conditions in New Delhi are set to change once again, with temperatures expected to rise from Thursday, according to the India Meteorological Department. The increase is likely to bring heat and humidity back, making conditions uncomfortable for residents.

The day is expected to begin with clear skies and bright sunshine. Along with rising temperatures, wind speeds are likely to drop, adding to the discomfort. Light winds combined with strong sunlight may make the heat feel more intense.

This shift comes after a spell of rain, thunderstorms, and even hail earlier in April, which had brought temporary relief and cooler conditions across the city. The recent showers had also improved air quality levels in the capital.

Today’s Weather in Delhi

As of Thursday morning, the weather remained pleasant. At around 6 AM, the temperature was recorded at 17°C, with light cloud cover. Humidity stood at 81%, and wind speeds were measured at about 5 km/h. However, a noticeable change in weather patterns is expected as the day progresses, with heat levels rising.

There is a slight chance of rainfall (around 7%) during the day, but high humidity is likely to make conditions feel warmer. The maximum temperature is expected to reach around 28°C, while the minimum may stay near 17°C. Nights could still feel relatively cool before temperatures begin to climb steadily.

Outlook for the Week

The coming days indicate a clear shift towards warmer weather. On Friday (April 10), the maximum temperature may rise to 31°C, with a minimum of around 19°C. By Saturday, temperatures could touch 32°C, and Sunday may see highs of up to 33°C.

As the week progresses, temperatures may climb further, potentially reaching up to 39°C, raising the possibility of intense heat conditions in the capital.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What weather changes are expected in New Delhi starting Thursday?

Temperatures are expected to rise, bringing back heat and humidity. Wind speeds are also likely to drop, making conditions more uncomfortable.

What were the recent weather conditions in Delhi before this change?

Delhi recently experienced rain, thunderstorms, and hail, which provided temporary relief and cooler conditions, also improving air quality.

What is the temperature forecast for New Delhi for the coming week?

Temperatures are expected to rise steadily, potentially reaching up to 39°C by the end of the week, indicating a shift towards intense heat.

What are the current weather conditions in Delhi on Thursday morning?

As of Thursday morning, the weather is pleasant with a temperature of 17°C, 81% humidity, and wind speeds around 5 km/h.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 09 Apr 2026 07:58 AM (IST)
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Delhi Weather Today IMD DELHI NEWS
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