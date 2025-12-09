A fire broke out in Amarpura village of Abohar in Fazilka district on Tuesday afternoon after a gas cylinder leak triggered sudden flames inside a room. The incident reduced an entire household’s belongings to ashes, though the family, comprising a husband, wife and their two-and-a-half-month-old infant managed to escape unharmed.

According to reports, Pawan Kumar, a daily wage labourer, had brought home a new gas cylinder earlier in the day. The fire erupted the moment he tried to light the stove after placing the cylinder inside the room. Flames spread rapidly, prompting the couple to rush out with their baby.

Within minutes, the fire engulfed the entire room, destroying furniture, clothing, ration, food items and other household belongings. Neighbours quickly alerted the fire brigade, and a fire tender from Abohar reached the spot and brought the blaze under control.

Officials said that timely action prevented the cylinder from exploding, averting what could have been a much larger disaster.