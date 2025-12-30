‘Migratory Birds Before Polls’: Abhishek Banerjee Slams Amit Shah In Bengal

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, questioning his understanding of West Bengal politics and urging him first to address controversial remarks made by leaders from his own party.

His remarks come in the backdrop of Amit Shah's Kolkata visit, earlier in the day.

Banerjee referred to statements by BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ananta Maharaj and Ranaghat MP Jagannath Sarkar, claiming that Maharaj had described Amit Shah as an "infiltrator."

"I don't know how closely they follow Bengal politics. I request Union HM Amit Shah to listen to the statement made by his Rajya Sabha MP Ananta Maharaj two days ago. Listen to what his Lok Sabha MP Jagannath Sarkar said. His Rajya Sabha MP, Ananta Maharaj, is saying that the country's Home Minister is the biggest infiltrator; I am not saying this. Two months ago, Jagannath Sarkar said that if the BJP comes to power in Bengal, there will be no such thing as a border," Banerjee told reporters.

He questioned why no show-cause notices had been issued to the two BJP MPs and described Shah as the "most incompetent Home Minister" the country has had. Banerjee also accused BJP leaders of appearing in the state only during elections and avoiding discussions on sensitive issues like the Rohingya refugees and Bangladesh.

Banerjee further claimed that two BJP booth presidents from South Dinajpur met Amit Shah and alleged that they had been jailed while working in Maharashtra. He said their families had approached former BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar for help but received no support.

"If the BJP comes to power, the border will cease to exist. Why is he (Amit Shah) blaming Mamata? Has the party issued a show-cause notice to Ananta Maharaj and Jagannath Babu? If there is anyone who is the most incompetent Home Minister in the country, it is Amit Shah. They appear like migratory birds before the elections. They are not saying anything about the Rohingyas and Bangladesh. Two people from South Dinajpur came to meet him; they said they are the BJP booth presidents. They served time in jail while working in Maharashtra. Their wives went to Sukanta Majumdar and cried, but the MP from Balurghat, Sukanta Majumdar, did nothing," he added.

Amit Shah on Tuesday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging bribes and corruption in the state and claimed that only her nephew, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, has the right to earn money.

Addressing a press conference in Kolkata, Amit Shah criticised the TMC government, alleging an arbitrariness in the appointments of DGPs and senior police officials.

He said, "We do not have governments in many states, but there is no such behaviour there. The Prime Minister comes to flag off the Vande Bharat train, and Mamata ji does not go onto the stage. She twists the DOPT rules, and there is an arbitrariness in the appointments of DGPs. Even after their retirement, they are appointed as advisors, as proxy DGPs. Mamata Banerjee's government has promoted syndicate and cut money, and here only 'Bhaipo' (nephew) has the right to earn, and no one else."

