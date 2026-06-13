WATCH: Abhishek Banerjee Snaps at Questions About Aide's Whereabouts After Pre-Dawn Search

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Police searched Abhishek Banerjee's home for his aide.

Aide Sumit Roy is wanted in a financial fraud case.

Mamata Banerjee visited during search; TMC alleged forced entry.

This adds to Abhishek's existing internal party scrutiny.

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee found himself at the centre of a fresh controversy on Saturday after police and central security personnel carried out a pre-dawn search at his Kolkata residence in connection with an investigation involving his personal assistant, Sumit Roy.

The operation reportedly began around 3 a.m. and continued for nearly four hours. Officers searched the Kalighat residence while looking for Roy, who is wanted in connection with an ongoing financial fraud investigation.

A video recorded after the search has since gone viral on social media, showing Banerjee responding to questions from reporters about his aide's whereabouts and the purpose of the operation.

Viral Video Captures Abhishek's Response

As journalists gathered outside his residence following the search, Banerjee declined to comment on the investigation and directed questions to the authorities conducting the operation.

“I am not a representative of the investigative body. The answer will be given by those who have conducted the search,” Banerjee said in Bengali while speaking to reporters.

He further stated that officials had searched his entire residence and suggested that any explanation regarding the operation should come from the investigating agencies.

The video has drawn widespread attention online and fuelled political discussions across the state.

ALSO READ | Bengal Police Raids Abhishek Banerjee's Kolkata Residence At 3 AM; Mamata Rushes Over

Who Is Sumit Roy?

The search was reportedly led by a team from Salboni Police Station in Paschim Medinipur district, with assistance from Kolkata Police personnel.

According to reports, Roy serves as Banerjee's personal assistant and is a key figure in an ongoing investigation into an alleged financial fraud case.

News agency PTI reported that investigators traced Roy's mobile phone location to Banerjee's Kalighat residence, prompting the search operation.

Authorities were reportedly attempting to locate Roy as part of the ongoing probe.

VIDEO | Kolkata: TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee reacts over ED raids at his residence.



In a predawn raid certain to deepen the political faultlines in West Bengal, police personnel, accompanied by central forces, searched TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's residence for more than four… pic.twitter.com/H3iKwOzif6 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 13, 2026

Mamata Banerjee Visits Residence During Search

Amid the operation, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee reportedly arrived at Abhishek Banerjee's residence.

She remained at the property for some time while officials continued their search, underscoring the political significance of the development.

The presence of senior party leadership during the operation further heightened attention around the case.

Neither investigators nor party leaders immediately provided additional details regarding the outcome of the search.

ALSO READ | TMC Cries Vendetta As Police, Central Forces Conduct Predawn Raid At Abhishek Banerjee’s Residence

TMC Alleges Forced Entry

Following the operation, Abhishek Banerjee alleged that police personnel entered the residence after breaking a lock.

He also claimed that central security forces were deployed during the search, which began before dawn and continued into the morning.

The incident has prompted criticism from sections of the Trinamool Congress, which questioned the manner in which the operation was carried out.

The allegations have added a political dimension to what investigators have described as a law-enforcement exercise linked to an ongoing probe.

Search Comes Amid Internal Turbulence in TMC

The development comes at a time when Abhishek Banerjee is already facing increasing scrutiny within his party.

Signs of internal dissent have become more visible in recent months, with several Trinamool leaders reportedly questioning his leadership and political influence.

The party is currently grappling with one of its most challenging internal phases, amid speculation that a group of dissatisfied MPs and MLAs could seek to establish a separate faction.

Against that backdrop, the search operation has intensified political debate in West Bengal and is likely to remain under close watch in the coming days.