Delhi Rains Turn Roads Into Rivers, AAP Slams BJP’s ‘Four-Engine’ Mismanagement

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) As heavy rainfall lashed the national Capital, leading to severe waterlogging and traffic disruptions across the city, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Delhi government, questioning its preparedness and sarcastically dubbing it a "government of four engines.”

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Assembly and former Delhi Chief Minister, Atishi, took to social media platform X to share a video of waterlogged roads in Chhatarpur and said, "This is the condition of Chhatarpur. Delhi roads turn into ponds after a short spell of rain. Is this the ‘Proper Management’ of Delhi Chief Minister @gupta_rekha and PWD Minister @p_sahibsingh."

AAP Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj also shared visuals from Greater Kailash on X and said, "Well, the boat started sailing in Greater Kailash too – Government of four engines.”

The remarks came just days after Delhi witnessed the death of eight people in two separate incidents on August 10, and the flooding of the Giri Nagar pumping station in Kalkaji, which led to a water supply crisis in multiple areas.

LoP Atishi had earlier hit out at the BJP-led Delhi government, blaming its mismanagement for not only submerging the city’s roads but also causing a severe water shortage.

In her previous post, Atishi had said, “Mismanagement by the four-engine BJP govt has not only submerged Delhi roads but caused a water crisis in Kalkaji. The Giri Nagar pumping station is completely submerged. And the people of Giri Nagar, Kalkaji, Govindpuri and Govindpuri Extension are facing several days of water crisis."

Meanwhile, Delhi-NCR woke up to another spell of heavy rain on Thursday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) upgraded its earlier 'Yellow’ alert to a ‘Red’ warning for the day, cautioning of continued rainfall until at least August 17.

The IMD reported light to moderate rainfall across most parts of Delhi and warned of thunderstorms, lightning, and intense showers in the next few hours.

Visuals from early morning showed rain drenching areas across the National Capital Region, including Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad resulting in heavy waterlogging and subsequent traffic jams.

Several parts of Delhi, including Connaught Place, India Gate, Lajpat Nagar, Dwarka, and Rohini, experienced heavy waterlogging, leading to major traffic snarls as vehicles struggled through submerged roads.

These fresh downpours come just days after flight delays and cancellations at Delhi Airport due to similar weather conditions earlier this week.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)