Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesAAP Fields Rajinder Gupta For RS Bypoll From Punjab

AAP Fields Rajinder Gupta For RS Bypoll From Punjab

AAP retained the Ludhiana West seat with Arora defeating his nearest rival, Bharat Bhushan Ashu of the Congress, by 10,637 votes.

By : PTI | Updated at : 05 Oct 2025 11:41 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Chandigarh: The ruling Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday announced industrialist Rajinder Gupta as its candidate for the Rajya Sabha bypoll in Punjab, scheduled to be held on October 24.

The decision was taken by the AAP's political affairs committee.

"The political affairs committee announces to nominate Rajinder Gupta as a candidate for election to the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) by the elected members of the legislative assembly of Punjab," said the party in a statement.

The bypoll is being held to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of AAP’s Sanjeev Arora, who stepped down from the Upper House following his election to the state assembly.

Arora, whose term was to end on April 9, 2028, is presently serving as a minister in the Punjab Cabinet led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

The chairman emeritus of the Trident Group, Gupta, recently resigned as the vice-chairman of the State Economic Policy and Planning Board and as chairperson of the Kali Devi temple advisory committee, fuelling speculation that the AAP could field him for the bypoll.

AAP enjoys an overwhelming majority in the 117-member state Assembly.

In June, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal put to rest speculation that he would enter the Rajya Sabha from Punjab.

Kejriwal’s decision to not throw his hat into the ring came after Arora won the Ludhiana West Assembly bypoll.

After Arora's name was announced for the Ludhiana West bypoll, the opposition had claimed that Kejriwal would enter the Rajya Sabha in his place.

AAP retained the Ludhiana West seat with Arora defeating his nearest rival, Bharat Bhushan Ashu of the Congress, by 10,637 votes.

The bypoll was necessitated by the passing of sitting AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi in January. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 05 Oct 2025 11:41 AM (IST)
Tags :
Rajinder Gupta RS Bypoll Ludhiana West Seat
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
6 Dead As Massive Landslide Hits Darjeeling, Villages Cut Off After Bridge Collapse
6 Dead As Massive Landslide Hits Darjeeling, Villages Cut Off After Bridge Collapse
India
Health Ministry Calls For Emergency Meet After Toxic Cough Syrup Claims Children's Lives In MP, Rajasthan
Health Ministry Calls Emergency Meeting After Child Deaths Due To Toxic Cough Syrup
World
Israel Agreed To 'Withdrawal Line', Ceasefire To Come Into Effect After Hamas' Confirmation: Trump
Israel Agreed To 'Withdrawal Line', Ceasefire To Come Into Effect After Hamas' Confirmation: Trump
World
'Hamas Must Move Quickly, Or Else...': Trump Reiterates Warning Over Gaza Peace Deal As Deadline Looms
'Hamas Must Move Quickly, Or Else...': Trump Reiterates Warning Over Gaza Peace Deal As Deadline Looms
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Multi-State Violence, Disasters And Election Stir Shake Bihar And Several States Update!!!
Breaking: Tragic Spate Of Violence And Disasters Across States — Elections, Murders, Fires, And Protests
Breaking: Shooter Injures Two; Hamza At Large As Prayagraj Car Hits Immersion Crowd — Six Injured On
Alert: Deadly Cough Syrup Claims 11 Lives Across States, Violence Erupts In Chhindwara
Shocking: Drunk Man And Chain-Snatcher Caught On Railway Tracks In Separate Incidents
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget