‘We Slept Outside In Cold’: 300 Families Left Homeless After UP Body Seals 33 Homes

Officials of the Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department, accompanied by the Delhi Police, Uttar Pradesh Police and paramilitary forces, carried out a large-scale sealing drive in Aali Gaon, located in Delhi’s Okhla Assembly constituency, on December 15. The action was undertaken following court directions to clear what authorities described as encroachments on land claimed by the Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department.

According to NDTV, residents alleged that the operation was conducted without prior notice to most households. While a few shops on the main road reportedly received demolition notices, locals said no notices were served for residential homes. Despite this, nearly 300 houses and several shops were sealed during the drive.

Sealing Leaves Families Stranded

Due to restrictions under GRAP-4 (Graded Response Action Plan), authorities did not carry out demolitions using bulldozers. Instead, the properties were sealed, and electricity and water connections were disconnected, leaving families without basic amenities.

The sealing has led to the immediate displacement of hundreds of families, many of whom are now living outside their locked homes in makeshift tents amid harsh winter conditions. Residents said no arrangements for shelter, food, drinking water or medical assistance were provided by any government agency following the operation.

Humanitarian Crisis Deepens The humanitarian impact has been severe. Among those affected is a woman with a nine-day-old newborn, forced to sleep outdoors without shelter or warmth. Pregnant women, elderly residents and children have also been left exposed to the cold, with no access to healthcare or sanitation facilities.

Residents insist they have been living in Aali Gaon for 30 to 40 years and claim to possess valid documents, including Aadhaar cards, voter IDs, PAN cards, passports and utility bills. They questioned why homes inhabited for decades were suddenly sealed without notice or rehabilitation.

Residents Seek Urgent Relief Several residents broke down while speaking to reporters, alleging that the police arrived without warning and forced them out of their homes. Some said they had lost faith in the system, claiming no political leader or authority had come forward to help them.

NDTV’s attempts to seek clarification from officials at the Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department were unsuccessful, with no senior official willing to speak on record.

The residents have now appealed to the Delhi government and concerned authorities to intervene urgently, demanding immediate relief, restoration of basic services, de-sealing of homes and protection for vulnerable groups including infants, pregnant women and the elderly.