Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCities‘We Slept Outside In Cold’: 300 Families Left Homeless After UP Body Seals 33 Homes

‘We Slept Outside In Cold’: 300 Families Left Homeless After UP Body Seals 33 Homes

Hundreds displaced after UP body seals homes in Delhi’s Aali Gaon, families left in cold without aid. Residents insist they have been living in Aali Gaon for 30 to 40 years.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 20 Dec 2025 08:05 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Officials of the Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department, accompanied by the Delhi Police, Uttar Pradesh Police and paramilitary forces, carried out a large-scale sealing drive in Aali Gaon, located in Delhi’s Okhla Assembly constituency, on December 15. The action was undertaken following court directions to clear what authorities described as encroachments on land claimed by the Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department.

According to NDTV, residents alleged that the operation was conducted without prior notice to most households. While a few shops on the main road reportedly received demolition notices, locals said no notices were served for residential homes. Despite this, nearly 300 houses and several shops were sealed during the drive.

Sealing Leaves Families Stranded

Due to restrictions under GRAP-4 (Graded Response Action Plan), authorities did not carry out demolitions using bulldozers. Instead, the properties were sealed, and electricity and water connections were disconnected, leaving families without basic amenities.

The sealing has led to the immediate displacement of hundreds of families, many of whom are now living outside their locked homes in makeshift tents amid harsh winter conditions. Residents said no arrangements for shelter, food, drinking water or medical assistance were provided by any government agency following the operation.

Humanitarian Crisis Deepens

The humanitarian impact has been severe. Among those affected is a woman with a nine-day-old newborn, forced to sleep outdoors without shelter or warmth. Pregnant women, elderly residents and children have also been left exposed to the cold, with no access to healthcare or sanitation facilities.

Residents insist they have been living in Aali Gaon for 30 to 40 years and claim to possess valid documents, including Aadhaar cards, voter IDs, PAN cards, passports and utility bills. They questioned why homes inhabited for decades were suddenly sealed without notice or rehabilitation.

Residents Seek Urgent Relief

Several residents broke down while speaking to reporters, alleging that the police arrived without warning and forced them out of their homes. Some said they had lost faith in the system, claiming no political leader or authority had come forward to help them.

NDTV’s attempts to seek clarification from officials at the Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department were unsuccessful, with no senior official willing to speak on record.

The residents have now appealed to the Delhi government and concerned authorities to intervene urgently, demanding immediate relief, restoration of basic services, de-sealing of homes and protection for vulnerable groups including infants, pregnant women and the elderly.

 
 
Also read
Published at : 20 Dec 2025 08:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Encroachment Residents UTTAR PRADESH DELHI
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
‘They'll Make Assam Part Of East Pakistan': PM Modi’s Explosive Charge Against Congress In Guwahati
‘They'll Make Assam Part Of East Pakistan': PM Modi’s Explosive Charge Against Congress In Guwahati
Cricket
India Squad For IND-NZ T20Is: Ishan Kishan, Rinku Singh Return
India Squad For IND-NZ T20Is: Ishan Kishan, Rinku Singh Return
World
Bangladesh Bids Farewell To Sharif Osman Hadi, Historic Turnout Reported Amid Tight Security
Bangladesh Bids Farewell To Sharif Osman Hadi, Historic Turnout Reported Amid Tight Security
India
PM Modi’s Helicopter Returns To Kolkata After Dense Fog Disrupts Landing In Bengal's Taherpur
PM Modi’s Helicopter Returns To Kolkata After Dense Fog Disrupts Landing In Bengal's Taherpur
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Delhi Turns Into Gas Chamber as Dense Fog and AQI Above 400 Choke NCR
Breaking News: Telangana Sarpanch Dresses as Bear to Chase Away Monkeys, Viral Video Sparks Buzz
Weather Alert: Severe Cold, Very Dense Fog and Hazardous Pollution Disrupt Life in Delhi-NCR
Breaking Update: Dense Fog and Hazardous Pollution Paralyse Delhi-NCR, Flights Cancelled
Weather Alert: Dense Fog and Severe Air Pollution Grip Delhi-NCR, Visibility Drops Sharply
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | From City Of Joy To Stadium Of Shame: How Toxic Privilege Ruined Messi's Visit
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget