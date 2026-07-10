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English NewsCities80-Year-Old Man Found Dead With Hands, Legs Tied In Alwar Home; Robbery Suspected

80-Year-Old Man Found Dead With Hands, Legs Tied In Alwar Home; Robbery Suspected

80-year-old Dinesh Chandra Agrawal was found tied and dead at home after an alleged robbery in Alwar, prompting opposition criticism over the state's law and order.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 10 Jul 2026 02:15 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • An 80-year-old man found dead, tied, in Alwar.
  • House ransacked; family alleges lakhs of rupees stolen.
  • Victim often kept substantial cash from currency exchange.

Jaipur: An 80-year-old man was found dead with his hands and legs tied following an alleged robbery at his house in Rajasthan's Alwar district, officials said on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Dinesh Chandra Agrawal, who lived alone in the Khadana locality under Kotwali police station area.

According to police, Agrawal used to have dinner every night at the residence of his son, Vikas Agrawal. When he did not reach on Thursday night, family members went to his house and found him lying dead in a room with his hands and legs tied and his face covered.

Police said the house had been ransacked as the cupboards were open and belongings were scattered. Family members alleged that the accused entered through a rear entrance and decamped with cash worth several lakhs of rupees kept in the house.

Agrawal was engaged in exchanging old currency notes and usually kept substantial cash at his residence.

The body was sent to the mortuary of Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully visited the victim's residence and met the bereaved family last night.

He alleged that incidents of murder and robbery were increasing in the state and accused the Rajasthan government of failing to maintain law and order. He demanded the immediate arrest of those responsible.

Police said a case of murder and robbery has been registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by the family. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was the victim in the Alwar robbery and murder case?

The victim was 80-year-old Dinesh Chandra Agrawal, who resided alone in the Khadana locality of Alwar district. He was found dead with his hands and legs tied.

What were the circumstances of Dinesh Chandra Agrawal's death?

He was found dead in his home, tied up, after he didn't arrive for dinner at his son's house. Police believe his house was ransacked during an alleged robbery.

Why might Dinesh Chandra Agrawal have been targeted?

Agrawal was involved in exchanging old currency notes and typically kept a significant amount of cash at his residence. Family members allege cash worth several lakhs was stolen.

Published at : 10 Jul 2026 01:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Alwar Rajasthan Crime #Rajasthan
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