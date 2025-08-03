Six migrant labourers from Odisha lost their lives and several others sustained injuries after a large granite boulder fell on them at a quarry site in Andhra Pradesh’s Bapatla district on Sunday. According to police officials, the incident took place around 10:30 am while 10 to 15 workers were carrying out mining activities.

Authorities suspect water seepage may have led to the collapse, though no explosions or seismic disturbances were reported, news agency PTI reported. Forensic experts are currently examining the site to determine the exact cause. Rescue operations were launched swiftly, with officials from the police and mining department present at the scene.

Six migrant workers killed in granite quarry accident in Andhra Pradesh



Victims Identified, Odisha CM Announces Compensation

As per a post by the Odisha Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) on X, the deceased were identified as Danda Badatya (son of Abhimanyu Badatya), Banamaal Chehra (son of Bhagwan Chehra), Bhaskar Bisoi (son of Magata Bisoi), and Santosh Gowda (son of Pujya Gowda) from Ganjam district, along with Takuma Dalai (son of Kartik Dalai) and Musa Jan (son of Narshu Jan) from Gajapati district.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed condolences and announced an ex gratia of ₹4 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) for the next of kin of each deceased worker.

Meanwhile, Ganjam Collector Keerthi Vasan V stated that a team, led by the assistant tahsildar of Digapahandi, was dispatched to the accident site to bring back the bodies. “I have already talked to the Bapatla collector about the accident and the condition of the injured Odia workers,” he said. The bodies will be transported back to Odisha following post-mortem procedures.

Andhra CM Orders Probe, Criminal Case Lodged Against Quarry Management

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu conveyed his sorrow over the incident and said, “I spoke with officials, instructed them to provide the best possible medical treatment to the injured, and ordered a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the accident.”

District Collector of Bapatla, J Venkata Murali, informed news agency ANI that a criminal case has been registered against the quarry management following the Chief Minister’s directive. “A comprehensive investigation will be carried out in coordination with the police and relevant departments… All of them were migrant workers from the state of Odisha,” he said. He also confirmed that eight injured workers are receiving treatment at GBR Hospital in Narasaraopet, with one reported to be in critical condition.

Each bereaved family is set to receive ₹14 lakh as compensation from the quarry management. The state government has committed to covering the full medical expenses of the injured until their complete recovery, he stated.

Raghav, a worker at the site, told reporters, “I am from Odisha, and we were working in the quarry. This morning, around 9.30, during drilling, rock fell from above and an accident occurred, injuring people. 16 people were working there… The collector met us and talked to the injured and assured them that all assistance would be provided…”

YSR Congress Party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also mourned the loss, stating, “This is truly heart-wrenching. These workers lost their lives while toiling for their families.” He appealed to the government to ensure proper medical care for the injured and extend immediate support to the families affected.

An Odisha government official told PTI that at least eight workers from the state were injured in the mishap and are currently receiving treatment at various hospitals in Andhra Pradesh.

Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo also expressed deep grief over the tragic incident.