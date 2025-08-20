New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) Around 50 schools in the national capital received bomb threats on Wednesday through e-mail, which were later declared 'hoax', officials said.

Police sources said that around 50 schools received bomb threats via e-mail, which were from the same group named 'Terrorizers 111' that had sent the mail on Monday.

In the mail, which was sent to schools on Tuesday night, the group demanded 2,000 Dollars in cryptocurrency.

"We are the Terrorizers 111 group. We have planted explosives inside your building, and others across the city. Devices include high-yield C4 bombs and timed charges placed in classrooms, auditoriums, staff rooms, and school buses, designed to cause maximum casualties. We have breached your IT systems, extracted student and staff data, and compromised all security cameras," the threatening mail read.

The mail also demanded the transfer of money to an Ethereum address, or within 48 hours, the bombs would be detonated. "Evacuate all schools and suspend operations immediately to avoid loss of life. Any attempt to contact authorities will trigger immediate detonation and public release of your sensitive data. Terrorizers 111 Group does not forgive or forget. Payment is your only option to prevent disaster. Act now," the mail said further.

The DAV Public School, Faith Academy, Doon Public School, Sarvodhaya Vidyalaya, Rahul Model School, Maxfort School in Dwarka, SKV in Malviya Nagar, and the Andhra School in Prasad Nagar were among the institutions that received the bomb threat.

According to the Delhi Fire Services, information regarding bomb threats at two schools -- SKV in Malviya Nagar and Andhra School in Prasad Nagar -- was received at 7.40 am and 7.42 am, respectively.

Police teams, along with fire personnel and bomb disposal squads, rushed to the premises immediately, officials said.

The fresh threat came just two days after 32 schools across the city received similar threats on August 18, which later turned out to be hoaxes.

