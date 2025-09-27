4 Killed As Speeding Car Mows Down Patrol Team On Lucknow-Agra Expressway

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





In a devastating incident on Saturday, four employees of the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) lost their lives, and two others were critically injured when a speeding car struck them on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway, police reported.

The vehicle, traveling towards Lucknow, hit the UPEIDA personnel while they were on patrol duty. The impact was so forceful that the car then collided with a divider and crossed over to the opposite carriageway. The collision claimed the lives of four staff members instantly at the scene.

The victims have been identified as Lavkush (40) and Ramkishore (38), both residents of Jhabbakhera; Munesh (45) from Rajakhera; and Sarvan (35) from Akbarkhera. Two other employees, Rakesh (40) and Krishnapal (55) from Rajakhera, sustained serious injuries and were initially admitted to a community health centre (CHC) before being shifted to the district hospital for further treatment.

Police and UPEIDA officials rushed to the site immediately after the accident. Circle Officer Santosh Singh confirmed that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations.

Authorities revealed that the driver fled the scene, abandoning the car. The vehicle has since been impounded, and police are actively reviewing CCTV footage from the expressway in an effort to track down the culprit.

This tragic accident highlights the growing concern over speeding on expressways and the risks faced by patrol personnel working to ensure road safety.