3.0 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Gujrat's Saurashtra, No Damage Reported

A 3.0-magnitude earthquake struck Gujarat’s Saurashtra region early Monday, waking residents and causing brief panic. No damage or casualties reported as authorities assure normalcy.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 24 Nov 2025 10:42 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A mild earthquake in Gujarat’s Saurashtra region early Monday (24 November) startled residents and disrupted sleep. According to the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR), Gandhinagar, a 3.0-magnitude tremor was recorded at 03:06 am. Though the intensity was low, the vibrations were felt across several areas, triggering panic among locals.

Epicentre Located Near Talala

ISR reported that the epicentre was located around 15 km north-northeast of Talala (Saurashtra). The quake’s coordinates were 21.188°N latitude and 70.546°E longitude. Due to its shallow depth, the tremors were felt in nearby regions as well, prompting many people to rush out of their homes as a precaution.

Midnight Tremors Spread Panic In Talala And Nearby Villages

Residents in Talala and surrounding villages rushed outdoors soon after the tremors. Many people, awakened suddenly, left their homes in fear, carrying children and elderly family members to open spaces. Authorities later reassured the public that there was no reason to panic, as the quake was mild and no aftershocks were detected.

No Damage Or Casualties Reported

So far, no loss of life or property damage has been reported. There have been no signs of cracks in buildings or structural issues. However, the local administration conducted precautionary inspections in some areas to rule out any risk. Saurashtra falls under a region where low-intensity quakes occur periodically. Experts state that a 3.0-magnitude tremor is considered minor and typically does not cause significant damage.

Residents Return Home After Initial Fear

Locals said the sudden jolt caused brief fear, but with no major aftershocks or alerts, people gradually returned home. Authorities urged residents to avoid rumours and rely only on official updates. Normalcy has since returned to the Saurashtra region.

Published at : 24 Nov 2025 10:42 AM (IST)
