221-Foot Ravana Effigy Set To Create Record On Dussehra In Kota

Kota (Rajasthan): At 221.5 feet, the water-resistent effigy of Ravan for the Kota Dussehra Fair is set to create a record on Thursday as the tallest Ravan effigy ever, officials said on Wednesday.

The effigy is set to enter the Asia Book of Records and the India Book of Records as the tallest effigy of Ravan, surpassing the record set in Delhi where a 210 feet Ravan effigy went up in flames on Dussehra in 2024.

Despite moderate to heavy rain in different parts of this Rajasthan district on Tuesday, the effigy of Ravan stood unshaken and unaffected by the downpour.

Ambala-based artisan Tejendra Chauhan (58) along with his 25-member team worked for four months to design and prepare the effigy of Ravan, along with 60 feet tall effigies of Kumbhkaran and Meghnath on either side of the demon king.

“It is the tallest effigy of Ravan in the world, which will be set afire on the occasion of Dusshera on Thursday,” Chauhan told PTI.

The height of the Ravan effigy was earlier fixed at 215 feet. However, agencies deputed by the Kota Municipal Corporation on Monday put the height at 221.5 feet after repeated measurements, he added.

Chauhan’s unit was roped in for a sum of Rs 44 lakh. The Ravan effigy is made of more than 10.5 tonnes of steel with a total weight of 13.5 tonnes.

The shining attire of Ravan has been prepared with about 4,000 metres of velvet cloth, while the 25 feet face made of fibre glass weighs three quintals.

Nearly 200 kg of rope was used to construct the skeleton of the effigy with bamboo, Chauhan said.

A special crane with 220-tonne capacity was brought from Indore to erect the effigy on Monday, he said.

The effigy is water-proof and the firecrackers implanted to trigger the blast will explode even in rain, Chauhan said.

The effigy has been decorated with colourful lighting with multiple switches that will be remotely controlled, he added.

“This is the tallest effigy of Ravan ever made for Kota Dussehra. The effigy will move while burning to create a real effect,” Kota municipal commissioner Ashok Tyagi said.

