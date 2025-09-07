Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCities2 More Die In Punjab Floods, Death Toll At 48; Nearly 4 Lakh People Displaced

2 More Die In Punjab Floods, Death Toll At 48; Nearly 4 Lakh People Displaced

Devastating Punjab floods claimed 48 lives and damaged 1.76 lakh hectares of crops. Schools reopen Monday, with further decisions on closures left to the respective deputy commissioner.

By : PTI | Updated at : 07 Sep 2025 11:52 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Chandigarh, Sep 7 (PTI) With two more persons losing their lives, the death toll in Punjab due to devastating floods went up to 48 while crops on 1.76 lakh hectares have been damaged, said officials on Sunday.

All schools, colleges and universities in Punjab will reopen from September 8, Education Minister Harjot Bains said on Sunday, days after educational institutions across the state were closed due to the deluge — the worst in over three decades.

If any school or college is affected by floods, the decision on its closure will be taken by the respective deputy commissioner, the minister said.

Private schools can reopen from September 8, but in government schools, classes will resume from September 9.

AAP leader Manish Sisodia said farmers will be allowed to extract sand that has been deposited in their fields following the worst floods that struck Punjab, stating that the accumulation of silt in agricultural fields was the biggest concern of growers for sowing the next crop.

Relief and rescue operations by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Army, Border Security Force, Punjab Police and district authorities are underway on a war footing in the affected areas, they further said.

The water level in the Pong dam dropped by about two feet to 1,392.20 feet, though it remained two feet more than its upper limit capacity of 1,390 feet on Sunday evening, said officials.

On Saturday, the water level in the Pong dam, built on the Beas river, was 1,394.19 feet.

Water inflow in the dam dropped to 36,968 cusecs from 47,162 cusecs on Saturday, while about 90,000 cusecs were being released into the Shah Nehar barrage, officials said.

Water level in the Bhakra dam on Sunday was 1,677.98 feet as against 1,678.14 feet on Saturday. The water flow in the Bhakra dam, built on the Sutlej river, stood at 66,891 cusecs, and the outflow was 70,000 cusecs, the officials said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Punjab on September 9 to take stock of the situation, BJP state unit chief Sunil Jakhar said.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who was hospitalised on Friday after he complained of exhaustion and low heart rate, has been monitoring the relief and rescue operations.

He convened a meeting with the Chief Secretary K A P Sinha, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav and other senior officers.

During the meeting, Mann was apprised that as of Sunday, 3,87,898 people have been directly displaced and overall 20 lakh people in 2,050 villages across all 23 flood-affected districts have been impacted.

So far 22,938 people have been evacuated from the worst affected areas, he was told.

In addition, the state government has set up 219 relief camps in which over 5,400 people have been accommodated.

While 48 people have lost their lives so far, three persons are reported to be still missing in Pathankot district, said the CS.

AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh visited flood-affected border villages of Fazilka and said Punjab has been battling floods for nearly a month, yet the Centre continues to wait for reports instead of providing immediate relief.

He expressed hope that during his visit, the PM would announce a substantial relief package for the affected areas.

Water Resources Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal visited Makrour Sahib Bridge and Tohana Bridge near Moonak in Sangrur, where he met residents of several Ghaggar-side villages.

Punjab is currently facing one of its worst flood disasters in decades. The floods are a result of swollen rivers — the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi — along with seasonal rivulets caused by heavy rainfall in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir.

Besides, heavy rains in recent days in Punjab have also intensified the flood situation, aggravating the challenges faced by residents. PTI CHS AMJ AMJ

Published at : 07 Sep 2025 11:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Punjab Floods Punjab News PUNJAB
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Science
'Once In A Red Moon': Lunar Eclipse Enters 'Blood Moon' Phase — See Rare Visuals
'Once In A Red Moon': Lunar Eclipse Enters 'Blood Moon' Phase — See Rare Visuals
World
Trump Confirms US To Impose Secondary Sanctions On Russia As Moscow’s Largest Aerial Assault On Kyiv Kills 4
Trump Confirms US To Impose Secondary Sanctions On Russia As Moscow’s Largest Aerial Assault On Kyiv Kills 4
India
Besides Punjab, PM Modi To Visit Himachal On September 9 To Review Flood And Landslide Damage
Besides Punjab, PM Modi To Visit Himachal On September 9 To Review Flood And Landslide Damage
World
After Op Sindoor Strike, LeT Demolishes Ruins Of Markaz Taiba HQ, Begins Rebuilding Before Feb 5 Event
After Op Sindoor Strike, LeT Demolishes Ruins Of Markaz Taiba HQ, Begins Rebuilding Before Feb 5 Event
Advertisement

Videos

Yamuna Water Level Falls, Bringing Relief To Flood-Hit Areas And Residents In Delhi
Breaking News: Army, Navy, Air Force to Get Major Tech Boost in New Defense Roadmap | ABP NEWS
Special Report: Punjab Battles Flood Fury As 1900 Villages Submerged, Army Leads Relief Near Border
Ground Report: Army Boats Deliver Relief To Flood-Hit Fazilka Villages Cut Off Near Indo-Pak Border
Breaking: Flash Floods In Uttarkashi Cause Widespread Destruction, SDRF And NDRF Begin Rescue Work
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
India's Semiconductor Push: From Import Reliance To Global Competitor Amid US-China Tech Rivalry
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget